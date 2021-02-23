Western Financial Group and Huestis Insurance Group enter partnership

This partnership expands Western Financial Group's business interests across the country, reinforcing Western's reputation as Canada's Insurance Broker, and recognizes Huestis as a significant player in the Canadian insurance market. Huestis will continue providing great service to its communities under the same name and with the same friendly staff.

"We are pleased to enter into this partnership with David and his team," says Western Financial Group President and CEO Kenny Nicholls. "This partnership allows us to work alongside a well-respected and like-minded insurance organization in the Maritimes. We are looking forward to the opportunity to cooperate with Huestis in doing what we all do best: providing the right insurance coverage to all Canadians and supporting the communities where we live and work."

This interest agreement provides Western Financial Group with an opportunity to learn the Maritime insurance market from the experts at Huestis the largest brokerage in the Maritimes. Huestis is a family-oriented organization that, like Western, has stayed close to its roots while expanding its operations through acquisition. The partnership is a natural fit for both organizations with strong local reputations, growth by acquisition, community respect, recognition, and shared company values.

"Huestis Insurance & Associates Ltd. and Western are a good fit for this partnership," says Huestis Founder and President David Huestis. "We are both organizations that prioritize the value we bring as a broker, community engagement and involvement, strategic growth, and strong reputation in our local communities. We are happy to have Western on board. Together we will achieve great things for our customers and our people."

Western Financial Group now has Sales and Service Centres and affiliated business interests in nine of Canada's ten provinces. Western, Canada's Insurance Broker, and Huestis are both committed to leading with knowledge and community-centric values, ensuring Canadians have a proper understanding of the insurance coverage that is right for their specific needs.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services in over 200 communities through Sales and Service Centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true National Broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western is Canada's insurance broker.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Huestis Insurance & Associates Ltd.

Huestis Insurance & Associates Ltd. is the largest privately-held insurance agency in the Maritimes. Headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, the agency is proud to be full-service and community-based. Huestis understands local customer insurance needs, offering service, choice, and advice with the backing of Canada's largest insurance companies.

