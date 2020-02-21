Western Copper and Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Michael Vitton

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces that strategic investor, Michael Vitton, has agreed to purchase 3,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.65 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.95 million on a private placement basis (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and half of one non-transferable warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.85 for a period of 60 months from closing.

Western plans to close the Private Placement as soon as practicable subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for development of the Casino Project and for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT MICHAEL VITTON

Mr. Vitton is the former Executive Managing Director, Head, US Equity Sales, Bank of Montreal Capital Markets (BMO Capital Markets) where he originated and placed more than USD $200 billion through public and secondary offerings and M&A transactions.

Mr. Vitton, has acted as seed investor, lead/co-lead underwriter or in a M&A capacity in some of the most important deals in the metal resource sector including African Platinum Ltd., Arequipa Resources Ltd., Bema Gold Corp, Brancotte Resources, Comaplex Minerals Corp., Diamond Fields Resources Inc., Echo Bay Mines Ltd., Francisco Gold Corp., Franco-Nevada Corp., Gammon Gold Inc., Getchell Gold Corp., Golden Shamrock Mines Ltd., Guinor Resources Ltd., Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Meridian Gold Inc., MexGold Resources Inc., Minefinders Corporation Ltd., Moto Goldmines Ltd., New Gold Inc., Northern Orion Resources Inc., Peru Copper Inc., Wheaton River Minerals Ltd., Randgold Resources Ltd., Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd., Skye Resources Inc., Semafo Inc., Sino Gold Mining Ltd., Eurasia Mining PLC, Uramin Inc., Osisko Mining Inc., and Detour Gold Corp. among many others.

Mr. Vitton was also the co-founder of MMX Minerals e Metalicos SA (Brazil) ("MMX") and LLX Logistica SA (Brazil). MMX sold Minas Rio and Amapa assets to Anglo American Corporation for USD $5.5 billion in cash in December 2008, returning USD $8.8 billion in cash or stock distributions to MMX shareholders, offering six times return from IPO after only two years. LLX Logistica (Acu Port) was sold to EIG (Energy Infrastructure Group). Additionally, he co- founded Petro Rio SA, one of the leading Brazilian public oil and gas producers, commanding today a market capitalization of USD $1.5 billion dollars.

Recently, Mr. Vitton has acted as seed investor and capital markets advisor from inception to Newmarket Gold Inc., sold to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. for CAD $ 1 billion, combining to form a CAD $2.4 billion company. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was awarded 2018 Digger of the Year (Diggers and Dealers). He acted as investor and capital markets advisor to ASX-listed Gold Road Resources Ltd., raising AUD $57 million, and bringing the Gruyere gold mine into production jointly with Gold Fields SA. Gold Road Resources Ltd. won the Diggers and Dealers award for best deal in 2017. Mr. Vitton is partner and member of P5 Infrastructure, operating in partnership with EQT Infrastructure/CMA CGM, where EQT Infrastructure/P5 Infrastructure acquired 90% of Global Gateway South Terminal, a deep sea terminal in Long Beach Harbor, CA.

Mr. Vitton is a graduate of the University of Michigan Business School, former Seat Holder, NYSE, and former President, New York Society of Metals Analysts. He has invested and partnered with some of the largest sovereign fund, private equity funds, mutual and hedge funds. Mr. Vitton is focused on the energy, infrastructure, industrial and mining sectors.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President and CEO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

For further information: Chris Donaldson, Director, Corporate Development, 604.638.2520 or [email protected]

