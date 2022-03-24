WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Drilling in the deposit core area confirmed its importance to the overall resource at Casino as shown by long intercepts of grades higher than the average resource grades in the Leached Cap ("CAP"), Supergene ("SUP"), and Hypogene ("HYP") zones:

DDH21-13 returned a 300.23 m (length of hole) interval grading 0.70% CuEq 1 , including a 21.00 m sub-interval grading 1.50% CuEq 1 within the HYP zone.

DDH21-20 returned a 248.41 m (length of hole) interval grading 0.58% CuEq 1 , including a 21.00 m sub-interval grading 1.10% CuEq 1 in the SUP zone.

DDH21-17 returned a 300.23 m (length of hole) interval grading 0.57% CuEq 1 , including a 15.00 m sub-interval grading 1.09% CuEq 1 in SUP mineralization.

A high-grade intercept grading 2.53% CuEq1 across 65.80 m in DDH21-09 (see News Release dated Nov 29 ) is hosted by brecciated rock that consistently hosts higher-grade mineralization in the Casino Deposit.

Although grades from most exploration holes drilled outside of the current deposit area were lower than average resource grades, hole DDH21-14, collared east of the deposit, returned a 54.35 m interval grading 0.78% CuEq1, with the majority of contained value derived from anomalous gold and silver content.

Summary

The 2021 program was comprised of 16 holes within the Casino deposit resource boundaries, centered on the "Deposit Core" area (see news release dated Feb 2, 2021). Drilling within the resource area included 5 resource confirmation holes, 3 metallurgical testing holes, and 8 holes for geotechnical analysis. An additional 6 exploration holes were drilled outside of the deposit area. All holes within the deposit area returned values that confirmed or, in some cases, improved upon previous drilling. These positive results represent important achievements of the 2021 program.

At Casino, higher grades are hosted mostly by intrusive breccias and, in the Deposit Core, also by Patton Porphyry intrusive rock. Holes DDH21-07, -08 and -09, collared east of and at a significantly lower elevation than the deposit core, indicate that higher grades also occur in brecciated zones east of the deposit core. These high-grade intervals may be influenced by proximity to the Casino Fault.

Significant CuEq values have now been established for the various zones comprising the Casino deposit. Analysis of results within respective zones continue to support previous drilling results showing that the supergene enrichment zones host somewhat higher CuEq values than the underlying hypogene zone. Significantly higher supergene to hypogene ratios in DDH21-09 may reflect structurally-controlled enriched mineralization along and proximal to the Casino fault.

Table 1: Significant Results, 2021 drill program.

Hole Zone3 From

(m) To

(m) Width2

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(%) CuEq1

(%) DDH21-01 All 0.50 352.04 351.54 0.17 0.21 0.99 0.027 0.45

Cap 0.50 57.25 56.75 0.07 0.15 0.98 0.035 0.33

SUP 57.25 177.98 120.73 0.28 0.26 1.11 0.038 0.65

HYP 177.98 352.04 174.06 0.13 0.20 0.91 0.017 0.36 DDH21-02 All 5.20 350.22 345.02 0.20 0.45 3.06 0.038 0.74

CAP 5.20 109.93 104.73 0.01 0.47 3.92 0.010 0.46

Including 88.10 91.10 3.00 0.00 5.20 9.23 0.033 4.36

SUP 109.93 217.61 107.68 0.34 0.44 2.35 0.051 0.91

HYP 217.61 350.22 132.61 0.24 0.44 2.96 0.050 0.82 DDH21-03 All 0.00 228.60 228.60 0.10 0.21 2.36 0.026 0.40

CAP 0.00 115.54 115.54 0.01 0.20 1.39 0.039 0.34

SUP 115.54 228.60 113.06 0.19 0.22 3.34 0.012 0.45 DDH21-04 All 3.05 350.52 347.47 0.26 0.55 4.03 0.031 0.86

CAP 3.05 115.91 112.86 0.05 0.61 3.67 0.020 0.65

S c8UP 115.91 301.41 185.50 0.39 0.56 4.87 0.033 1.01

HYP 301.41 350.52 49.11 0.23 0.42 1.66 0.052 0.80 DDH21-05 All 3.05 300.23 297.18 0.16 0.37 1.98 0.013 0.53

CAP 3.05 82.00 78.95 0.04 0.49 2.23 0.008 0.48

SUP 82.00 159.82 77.82 0.21 0.38 2.21 0.015 0.59

HYP 159.82 300.23 140.41 0.21 0.30 1.72 0.015 0.53 DDH21-06 All 0.00 324.61 324.61 0.27 0.45 2.03 0.026 0.74

CAP 0.00 39.62 39.62 0.11 0.19 0.77 0.007 0.30

SUP 39.62 73.41 33.79 0.21 0.34 1.24 0.015 0.55

HYP 73.41 324.61 251.20 0.30 0.50 2.33 0.030 0.84

Including 115.41 151.41 36.00 0.71 0.86 2.17 0.035 1.55 DDH21-07 All 18.29 326.14 307.85 0.42 0.52 2.14 0.030 0.98

CAP 18.29 36.58 18.29 0.05 0.53 2.82 0.019 0.58

SUP 36.58 326.14 289.56 0.45 0.52 2.10 0.031 1.01

Including 117.72 123.72 6.00 1.14 1.38 4.17 0.046 2.46

HYP 145.72 326.14 180.42 0.38 0.47 2.06 0.032 0.90 DDH21-08 All 1.52 256.03 254.51 0.17 0.22 1.22 0.005 0.38

CAP 1.52 18.57 17.05 0.06 0.12 1.02 0.004 0.18

HYP 18.57 256.03 237.46 0.17 0.21 1.21 0.005 0.37 DDH21-09 All 0.00 225.55 225.55 0.52 0.54 3.04 0.008 1.01

CAP 0.00 10.62 10.62 0.05 0.18 1.11 0.005 0.23

SUP 10.62 52.42 41.80 1.60 1.61 8.92 0.018 3.04

Including 10.62 76.42 65.80 1.32 1.33 7.09 0.019 2.53

Including 25.67 52.42 26.75 2.18 1.92 10.80 0.020 3.90

Including 34.67 35.67 1.00 3.27 4.20 112.00 0.018 7.74

HYP 52.42 225.55 173.13 0.29 0.30 1.73 0.006 0.56 DDH21-10 All 13.76 123.6 109.84 0.18 0.20 0.91 0.004 0.36

CAP 13.76 18.49 4.73 0.18 0.24 1.30 0.004 0.40

HYP 18.49 123.60 105.11 0.18 0.20 0.89 0.004 0.36 DDH21-11 All 1.52 251.46 249.94 0.17 0.44 2.44 0.012 0.59

CAP 1.52 76.52 75.00 0.04 0.50 2.89 0.013 0.52

SUP 76.52 142.52 66.00 0.24 0.48 2.04 0.012 0.69

Including 97.52 115.52 18.00 0.28 0.69 2.29 0.019 0.92

HYP 142.5 251.46 108.94 0.23 0.36 2.36 0.012 0.59 DDH21-12 n/a 162.80 168.80 6.00 0.09 0.26 3.70 0.000 0.34 DDH21-13 All 0.00 300.23 300.23 0.19 0.54 4.09 0.010 0.70

CAP 0.00 152.00 152.00 0.01 0.48 3.90 0.013 0.49

HYP 152.00 300.23 148.23 0.37 0.59 4.29 0.008 0.92

Including 179.00 200.00 21.00 0.23 1.51 5.86 0.005 1.50

Including 207.65 223.35 15.70 0.99 1.31 8.68 0.017 2.18

Including 216.65 218.79 2.14 2.29 5.88 23.90 0.016 7.26 DDH21-14 n/a 114.04 120.04 6.00 0.07 0.18 0.90 0.000 0.22

n/a 141.04 150.04 9.00 0.05 0.18 1.56 0.000 0.20

n/a 191.00 203.00 12.00 0.04 0.96 0.20 0.000 0.81

n/a 269.00 323.35 54.35 0.02 0.86 5.45 0.000 0.78 DDH21-15 All 4.57 225.55 220.98 0.19 0.33 2.36 0.015 0.54

CAP 4.57 60.62 56.05 0.09 0.59 3.00 0.014 0.64

SUP 60.62 167.59 106.97 0.25 0.26 1.93 0.011 0.52

HYP 167.59 225.55 57.96 0.18 0.21 2.54 0.024 0.46 DDH21-16 n/a 149.5 150.5 1.00 0.01 0.20 18.75 0.000 0.34 DDH21-17 All 0.00 300.23 300.23 0.24 0.28 1.38 0.021 0.57

CAP 0.00 21.00 21.00 0.15 0.40 2.12 0.017 0.56

SUP 21.00 36.00 15.00 0.51 0.55 2.49 0.028 1.09

CAP 36.00 94.00 58.00 0.14 0.37 1.88 0.017 0.53

SUP 94.00 154.00 60.00 0.46 0.31 1.18 0.029 0.84

HYP 154.00 300.23 146.23 0.18 0.19 1.04 0.020 0.42 DDH21-18 n/a 191.05 206.05 15.00 0.05 0.28 2.04 0.000 0.29 DDH21-19 n/a No significant intervals DDH21-20 All 0.00 248.41 248.41 0.16 0.45 2.15 0.011 0.58

CAP 0.00 75 75.00 0.04 0.48 2.95 0.012 0.50

SUP 75.00 143.05 68.05 0.25 0.57 2.24 0.011 0.77

Including 101.05 122.05 21.00 0.33 0.84 3.04 0.017 1.10

HYP 143.05 248.41 105.36 0.19 0.35 1.53 0.009 0.52 DDH21-21 n/a No significant intervals DDH21-22 SUP 13.72 118 104.28 0.19 0.16 0.92 0.007 0.35

1 CuEq Metal Prices: US$2.75/lb copper, US$1,500/oz gold, US$11/lb molybdenum, US$18/oz silver with no adjustment for metallurgical recovery. 2 Widths are core length, not true width of mineralized intersection 3 Zone refers to oxidation zone. CAP designates material from the "Leached Cap" zone, SUP to material from the "Supergene" zone, and HYP to material from the hypogene zone. Oxidation zones for holes drilled outside the main deposit area were not logged and are designated as "n/a".

Table 2: Collar data, 2021 program.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(masl) Azimuth Inclination Location DDH21-01 611067 6958785 1239.2 225 -60 NE of Deposit Core DDH21-02 611101 6958375 1286.8 195 -60 Deposit Core DDH21-03 611222 6958506 1269.1 315 -60 E. Edge Deposit Core DDH21-04 610941 6958341 1359.0 35 -60 Deposit Core DDH21-05 610894 6958219 1393.1 240 -60 Deposit Core DDH21-06 610974 6958744 1287.6 215 -60 Deposit Core DDH21-07 611432 6958707 1177.1 170 -55 E. Edge Deposit Core DDH21-08 611522 6958674 1168.5 60 -60 E. Edge Deposit Core DDH21-09 611512 6958620 1161.9 100 -60 E. Edge Deposit Core DDH21-10 611431 6958530 1165.0 220 -45 E. Edge Deposit Core DDH21-11 610862 6958314 1371.5 240 -60 W. Edge Deposit Core DDH21-12 611202 6959465 1323.0 335 -30 Expl. Hole N of Deposit DDH21-13 611023 6958445 1345.5 140 -60 Deposit Core DDH21-14 612101 6958659 1132.1 225 -60 Expl. Hole E of Deposit DDH21-15 610852 6958652 1321.4 260 -60 NW edge, Deposit Core DDH21-16 612351 6958250 1087.0 215 -60 Expl. Hole SE of Deposit DDH21-17 611117 6958659 1256.5 55 -60 NE edge, Deposit Core DDH21-18 612702 6958499 1171.7 225 -60 Expl. Hole E of Deposit DDH21-19 613902 6954801 1041.8 315 -60 Outlying expl. Hole to SE DDH21-20 610863 6958312 1371.1 240 -60 Twin hole of DDH21-11 DDH21-21 611707 6954702 864.7 135 -60 Outlying expl. Hole to S DDH21-22 611432 6958530 1164.1 220 -55 Twin hole of DDH21-10

QUALIFIED PERSON

Carl Schulze, P.Geo. is the qualified person responsible for the execution of the Casino Project exploration program and the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

QA/QC protocol, including assurance of chain of custody, has been implemented. Core samples are evenly cut by rock saw, then prepared and analyzed by ALS Geochemistry. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-AES analysis. Additional assaying for total copper and molybdenum is run using a 4-acid digestion – AES or AAS method to a 0.001% detection limit. Gold assays are run using 30-gram samples by fire assay with an AA finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

