Western Canada's Largest Heart Health Prevention Clinic Launches the AI Heart Scanner

Heart Fit Clinic aims to bridge the gap in the current healthcare system by offering an early detection solution for heart disease risk

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Heart Fit Clinic, Western Canada's leading cardiac rehabilitation, and heart attack and stroke prevention centre, is proud to announce the launch of the groundbreaking AI Heart Scanner. As the first facility in Canada to adopt this cutting-edge heart risk detection technology, Heart Fit Clinic is revolutionizing heart health assessments, offering unparalleled speed and accuracy in detecting potential cardiovascular risks.

The AI Heart Scanner represents a significant milestone in the field of heart disease prevention, rehabilitation, and diagnosis. It leverages artificial intelligence and sophisticated data analysis to provide comprehensive insights into an individual's heart health. The device analyzes multiple crucial parameters, including heart function and efficiency, electrical activity, coronary artery health, inflammation, and more.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of heart health advancements by introducing the AI Heart Scanner," states Diamond Fernandes, Founder and Director of Heart Fit Clinic. "This technology enables us to offer faster and more accurate assessments, empowering our patients to take proactive measures in preventing and keeping track of heart disease. Based on the scanner's findings, we can develop tailored treatment plans to help prevent and even reverse heart disease."

The AI Heart Scanner correlates 93% with cardiology angiograms, minimizing the need for investigative radiation cardiology testing. It's safe, painless, accurate, and radiation-free. Its efficiency and precision allow for early detection of irregularities, potential blockages, and risks of heart disease. This early detection is crucial in implementing preventive measures, especially for individuals with higher risks of cardiovascular problems

The AI Heart Scanner's state-of-the-art technology is available now at Heart Fit Clinics in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

About Heart Fit Clinic: Founded in 2007, Heart Fit Clinic is Western Canada's leading cardiac rehabilitation and heart attack and stroke prevention center. Operating in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, the clinic is dedicated to providing advanced cardiovascular assessments, personalized treatment plans, and evidence-based solutions to empower individuals to prevent and manage heart disease effectively.

