WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS ANNOUNCES THE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT ITS WATERPUMP CREEK HIGH-GRADE SILVER-LEAD-ZINC DEPOSIT; INCREASES LAND POSITION

One of the Company's drill rigs has begun drilling a 50-meter offset down-dip (east) of the WPC21-09 intercept and a second Company drill rig has begun drilling 50 meters to the south of the down-dip hole.

More Core Drilling Ltd., based in Stewart, British Columbia, has again been contracted to provide drilling services to WAM. Three Hercules C-130 flights during the last month have mobilized drill supplies, equipment, and camp upgrade materials to the Camp for the 2022 season.

Additional known Anaconda prospects Khotol Ridge and Paw Print, located to the north and east of WAM's Illinois Creek and Round top properties, totaling 6,080 acres, have been acquired. Both prospects have stratigraphy similar to Water Pump Creek and were acquired based on Company Technical Advisor Peter Megaw's understanding of the belt-like nature of CRD districts around the world, each with multiple deposits.

2022 Plans

The 2022 program is primarily focused on completing 4,000 meters of drilling in the Waterpump Creek target area with additional drilling at Last Hurrah to further explore the deep IP anomaly.

An extensive CSAMT survey by Zonge Inc. of Tucson, Arizona , is set for early June to further define targets for additional drilling along the 8 km trend connecting the Waterpump Creek CRD target with the Last Hurrah prospect and the existing Illinois Creek Ag/Au resource.

Additional drilling based on the CSAMT survey is planned pending adequate funding.

To support increased exploration and potential 'shoulder season' drilling, a major expansion and upgrade of the Illinois Creek Camp is ongoing.

Initial drill results are anticipated in late June.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is Stuart Morris, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI43-101.

About WAM

WAM began trading as a Tier 1 company listed on the TSX-V in November, 2021, and maintains corporate offices in Alaska and Arizona. WAM has reassembled and fully controls all claims in the historic Illinois Creek Mining District located in western Alaska near the Yukon River, covering 55,360 acres (86.5 square miles). The District was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, the Company and its private precursory company Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company has been engaged in exploring and advancing its interests in the district and now controls a diversified portfolio of five deposits that contain gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc.

