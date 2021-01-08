Western Alaska Copper & Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Public Listing

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Alaska Copper & Gold (the "Company", or "WAC&G'') announces plans to pursue public listing on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") and the appointment of Mr. Catalin Kilofliski as Director of Corporate Development.

WAC&G is an Alaska registered private corporation with offices in Alaska and Arizona. WAC&G has reassembled and fully controls all claims in the historic Illinois Creek Mining District (the "District") located in western Alaska near the Yukon River, covering 35,520 acres (55.5 square miles). This significant district was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAC&G has been deeply engaged in exploring and advancing its interests in the District and now controls a diversified portfolio of five deposits that contain gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc.

The Illinois Creek Mining District five deposits include the:

Illinois Creek - oxide gold-silver deposit

Honker - gold deposit

Round Top - porphyry copper deposit

Waterpump Creek - carbonate replacement ("CRD") silver-lead-zinc deposit

TG/TG North - carbonate replacement ("CRD") silver-lead-zinc deposit.

The Illinois Creek oxide gold-silver deposit, including the past-producing heap leach Illinois Creek Mine (the "IC Mine"), has 578 historic and recent drill holes totalling 50,564 meters. The Honker gold deposit has 10 historic drill holes, totalling 1,001 meters. The Round Top porphyry copper deposit has 40 historic and recent drill holes totalling 9,933 meters. The Waterpump Creek and the TG/TG North CRD deposits have 58 historic and recent drill holes (7,914 meters) and 11 historic drill holes (708 meters), respectively.

The Company is currently updating and expanding the existing IC Mine NI 43-101-compliant resource, with plans to complete a Preliminary Economic Analysis for reopening the IC Mine after 2021 expansion drilling and additional metallurgical studies, and is working with the State of Alaska Large Mine Permit team to re-permit mine operations.

To finance the Company's activities within the District, its Board of Directors has requested that management explore a public listing on the TSX.V. To assist in this pursuit, management has retained U.S. legal counsel Dorsey & Whitney and Canadian legal counsel DuMoulin Black. In addition, WAC&G is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Catalin Kilofliski as Director of Corporate Development.

Based in Vancouver, B.C., Mr. Kilofliski has over 25 years of senior leadership and extensive expertise in mining, senior management, capital markets, and corporate development for several publicly listed junior exploration companies. Most recently, he served as the Director of Corporate Development for TSX.V-listed Tudor Gold Corp. Prior experience includes CEO of TSX.V-listed Canarc Resource Corp and Corporate Development Director for TSX.V-listed Aurcana Corporation and Selwyn Resources Ltd.

