Western Acquires Ontario Brokerage EGM Insurance Group

HIGH RIVER, AB, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group has furthered its strategic expansion in Ontario with its third brokerage acquisition in the province. Effective May 31, 2019, the EGM Insurance Group based in the Ottawa Valley is part of the Western family.

Diligently serving customers since 1942, EGM and its subsidiaries, MC Carroll Insurance Brokers and Johnston & Mackie Ltd., will join Western's network — one of the largest and strongest in the country.

With this announcement, EGM Insurance Group will bring its four branches, knowledge of the Ontario market and steadfast dedication to customer service and insurance excellence to Western.

"We're thrilled to welcome EGM CEO Lisa Edmonds and her team," Kenny Nicholls, Western's CEO and president, said. "Our two companies are aligned in that we put our customers and people first."

"This acquisition offers us further abilities to grow our customer broker model in Ontario," he said.

Edmonds said joining Western is a great opportunity for the EGM Insurance Group and its customers.

"I am excited to know the strength of Western's people — their experience, resources and stability — will take us to the next level while allowing us to serve our customers in our local community," she said.



Western Financial Group Inc.

Western, a diversified insurance services company, is focused on creating security and has provided over one million Canadians the right protection for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal and business insurance services through 183 locations, its affiliates and a variety of connected channels, with an engaged team of more than 1,800 people. Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

EGM Insurance Group

As a well-established insurance broker network, the EGM Insurance Group has provided insurance services to customers for over 75 years. The firm, which serves residents and businesses in the Petawawa and Pembroke areas, had its start as a family business. To this day, the values of yesterday are the same — community connections are key. EGM brokers offer a wide selection of personal and business insurance products.

