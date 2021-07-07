Westcourt Capital Corporation Announces Key Promotions

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Westcourt Capital Corporation, an investment advisory firm specializing in portfolio construction and investment manager due diligence in the alternative space, is pleased to announce two key leadership transitions. Robert Janson has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Janice Dubiansky has been appointed President.

Robert Janson, MFin, FCSI, served as Westcourt's President and Chief Investment Officer since joining Westcourt in 2013, and has been integral to the growth of Westcourt to well over $4 billion in AUA and a team of over 30 employees.

"Rob has been my trusted partner in growing Westcourt for the past eight years, and I'm thrilled to have him join me as co-CEO" said David Kaufman, Founder, Chair, and co-CEO, Westcourt.

"Westcourt's success is a testament to David's vision and mission to be the leading advisors to Canada's 'smart money'" said Robert Janson, co-CEO, Westcourt. "I'm honoured to become co-CEO and to continue to foster that mission".

Janice Dubiansky, LLB, joined Westcourt in 2019 and has held several leadership roles within the organization, most recently EVP & General Counsel, working as a member of the Senior Leadership Team in furthering the Company's organizational and strategic objectives.

In her new role as President, Dubiansky will expand on these responsibilities and will oversee all business initiatives at the firm, including continuing to manage the due diligence and research teams.

"Janice's unique skill set and commitment to excellence make her the perfect person to fill the role of President at Westcourt." said Kaufman. "We look forward to pushing forward with a number of important and innovative initiatives under Janice's direction and vision" said Janson.

"I am honoured and energized by the opportunity of taking on such an important leadership role at Westcourt," commented Dubiansky. "I am looking forward to continue working alongside such a talented team, singularly focused on strengthening the company's commitment to its clients across all aspects of the business."

About Westcourt Capital Corporation

For over 12 years, Westcourt has been recognized as the premier investment advisory firm for high-net-worth investors, family offices, and select institutional clients with a focus on alternative investment strategies, specializing in the construction of conservative investment portfolios designed to protect capital and provide attractive risk adjusted returns in all investing environments.

SOURCE Westcourt Capital Corporation

For further information: Robert Janson, Co-CEO & CIO, Westcourt Capital Corporation, (647) 715-2251