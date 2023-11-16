Westcorp and Lomi Pioneer Climate-Smart Living in Kelowna, B.C.

Westcorp's Ledge on Lakeshore townhomes in Kelowna, B.C., to integrate Lomi's revolutionary Smart Waste™ Appliance, taking a robust step towards sustainable living and combating climate change.

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Lomi, the trailblazers behind the first-of-its-kind Smart Waste™ appliance, are excited to announce they have joined forces with Westcorp Property Management Inc. This alliance promises Ledge tenants an advanced, eco-friendly, and economical way of managing organic food waste.

And it's good for the planet.

Lomi alliance promises Westcorp tenants an advanced, eco-friendly, and economical way of managing organic food waste. Post this

Lomi empowers households to diminish their food-waste footprint by a staggering 80% within hours. It serves as a dual shield, eradicating odors that lure pests and dramatically cutting the release of methane gas, a significant climate change accelerator.

Billions of tonnes of food waste are being dumped into landfills every year. This waste transforms into methane - a greenhouse gas with a warming potential of 80 times that of carbon dioxide.

"Lomi transcends being just an answer to all the inconveniences of food waste. It's a transformative approach to addressing climate change. With its ability to slash greenhouse gas emissions, convert waste into nourishing soil, capture carbon, and bolster plant growth, Lomi is reshaping the future of waste," says Matt Bertulli, CEO of Lomi. "Our collaboration with Westcorp on their latest development at Ledge aligns perfectly with our ambitious target: eradicating 10 billion pounds of waste by 2028 and at the same time fosters the development of eco-conscious communities."

"Westcorp is delighted to work with a partner like Lomi. Their commitment to excellence and sustainability will benefit our residents and will support the health of our environment and the community at large. "

Phil Milroy

President and CEO, Westcorp

Interested in learning more about this project? Connect with someone from the Lomi team.

About Lomi

What if waste was optional? As a Certified B Corporation and a Climate Neutral Certified company, Lomi is on a mission to eliminate 10 Billion pounds of waste from the global waste stream by 2028 and convert it into 2 Billion pounds of Lomi Earth, a nutrient-rich amendment for soil. Lomi researches and develops the most innovative products toward one goal: to create a waste-free future. To learn more about Lomi, visit https://lomi.com

Westcorp Inc. is a vertically integrated company focused on developing, managing, and investing in residential, office, hospitality, and retail properties, especially in mixed-use formats. With a 40+ year track record, Westcorp operates in Alberta and British Columbia and is committed to creating spaces and places that bring out the best in people.

SOURCE Lomi

For further information: [email protected]