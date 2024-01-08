Westcan ACS Acquires Victoria Mobile Radio Ltd.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Helix Advanced Communications and Infrastructure, Inc., operating as Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions announces today that it has acquired the assets and outstanding shares of Victoria Mobile Radio Ltd. of Victoria, British Columbia.

"Victoria BC, and the BC greater Vancouver Lower Mainland promises to become one of the most active digital communications markets in Canada over the next many years, and we see this as a significant growth market for Westcan ACS and Victoria Mobile Radio. With the strong foundation and client base that Victoria Mobile has built, we believe that we can support the existing business through the adaptation of our Engineering, Project Management and Sales Leadership, as well as many processes that can support sustained growth in BC." says Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development for Westcan ACS.

Victoria Mobile Radio have successfully built and operate a dominant GE SCADA business and distributorship in Victoria BC and the Lower Mainland and are the Leading Motorola Solutions and JVCKenwood Channel Partners in the Victoria region. "We are excited to have Victoria Mobile Radio Join our Westcan ACS family, and we look forward to becoming part of the local BC Lower Coast Region's business community" says Baker.

Victoria Mobile Radio Ltd., founded in 1981, have successfully built and operate a strong, industry leading Critical Wireless Communications, SCADA and LMR (land mobile radio) business over the last 40+ years, servicing the Public Safety, Municipal and Industrial markets on Vancouver Island and the BC Lower Mainland.

Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton AB, and has successfully deployed, maintained, and serviced Mission Critical and Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Solutions, Coverage Enhancement Solutions, Wireless Broadband Network Solutions and engineered Microwave Backhaul Solutions in the Western Canadian marketplace since 1977.

For further information: Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions: Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development, [email protected], +1 (780) 732-7501