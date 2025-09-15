NeoPollard Interactive and N.C. Education Lottery Expand Online Play Partnership to Drive Greater Returns for Education

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and Aristocrat Interactive™, is pleased to announce that the North Carolina Education Lottery ("NCEL" or "Lottery") has extended its contract with NPi for the continued provision of its Online Play System, Player Loyalty Program and Related Services. Under the terms of the amended agreement, NCEL will extend its partnership with NPi through two one-year renewal periods until June 30, 2028, with the option to exercise an additional one-year extension at the Lottery's discretion.

Since 2019, NPi has been a trusted partner in powering NCEL's Online Play program, delivering a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that includes a robust Online Play platform, a fully integrated player loyalty program, a user-friendly mobile application, and industry-leading player engagement strategies. This strategic collaboration has driven remarkable growth, with gross gaming revenue from the program doubling over the past two years with the introduction of digital instant games—underscoring the strength of the partnership and the effectiveness of NPi's digital offerings.

With the renewal, NPi will implement Aristocrat Interactive's Fusion™ content aggregation platform to significantly expand NCEL's game offerings. This platform will continue to deliver exciting games from Aristocrat Interactive's NeoGames Studio™, in addition to providing engaging new titles from the Pollard Digital Games Studio. Additional third-party games will be introduced annually, ensuring a continually refreshed and dynamic game portfolio. In addition to expanding the Lottery's game offerings, NPi will enhance its player support services, providing 24/7 assistance via phone, chat, and email to deliver a seamless and convenient experience for players across North Carolina.

"We are pleased with the success we've achieved with our Online Play program and the collaboration with NeoPollard Interactive," said Mark Michalko, Chief Executive Officer, North Carolina Education Lottery. "This renewal reflects our confidence in NPi's ability to help us grow and innovate with a strong commitment to responsible play. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver even more value to our players."

"The North Carolina Education Lottery is a valued partner, and we are proud to continue supporting its mission to generate revenue for education in North Carolina," said Colin Hadden, Vice President & General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "This renewal attests to our shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional digital lottery experiences. By continuously advancing our technology and expanding our selection of games, we are confident that we can help NCEL deepen player engagement and enhance overall player satisfaction—ultimately generating strong returns for the state."

Since its inception in 2006, the NCEL has raised more than $12.4 billion for education programs across all 100 counties in North Carolina. In fiscal year 2025, the Lottery raised more than $1 billion for education for the third year in a row and generated the second highest gross sales per capita in the U.S.

ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and Aristocrat Interactive—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

ABOUT POLLARD BANKNOTE

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT INTERACTIVE

Formed in 2024, Aristocrat Interactive™ is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business, which was formed in 2024 with the amalgamation of Anaxi and NeoGames' businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). Aristocrat Interactive is an industry leader in content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms, and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Gaming Systems.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

