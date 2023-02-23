West Red Lake Gold Intersects 12.5 grams per tonne Gold over 3 metres

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) is pleased to announce drill results from its 2022 drilling campaign at the Rowan Property. The program consisted of 13 holes totaling 4,189 meters of drilling highlighted by drill hole RLG-22-119 which intersected 12.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 3 metres ("m") at the NT Zone. The Rowan Property is the main property within the West Red Lake Gold Project, a 3,100-hectare area consisting of three properties (Mount Jamie, Red Summit, and Rowan). The Rowan Property is located west of Red Lake, Ontario and borders Evolution's Red Lake gold complex.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2022 DRILLING INCLUDE:

Of the thirteen (13) holes drilled during the 2022 program, twelve (12) encountered gold mineralization greater than or equal to 1 gram per tonne Au

Hole RLG-22-119

Intersected 3m @ 12.5 grams per tonne gold, from 287m to 290m

Hole RLG-22-118

Intersected 3m @ 5.04 grams per tonne gold, from 145m to 148m , and

@ 5.04 grams per tonne gold, from to , and Intersected 0.5m @ 34.23 grams per tonne gold, from 280.5m to 281m

Hole RLG-22-126

Intersected 1.1m @ 11.3 grams per tonne gold, from 61m to 62.1m

Hole RLG-22-117

Intersected 2.5m @ 7.72 grams per tonne gold, from 236.5m to 239m

Hole RLG-22-125

Intersected 2m @ 4.57 grams per tonne gold, from 89m to 91m

Hole RLG-22-127

Intersected 0.7m @ 6.58 grams per tonne gold, from 206m to 206.7m

Tom Meredith, CEO, stated, "We are pleased with the results from our 2022 drill program. The team continues to intersect the high-grade gold intervals characteristic of the Rowan deposit in areas outside of the existing resource." Mr. Meredith continues, "we also intersected varying styles of high-grade gold mineralization at the NT Zone and Porphyry Hill that could lead to a significant discovery on our land package. The team will look to build on the success of the 2022 campaign during our 7,000 metre Phase 1 drilling program set to commence in March 2023."

DISCUSSION

Drilling at the Rowan vein system further confirms our thesis that grades continue to increase at depth and mineralization is consistent with that outlined in the current inferred resource which remains open in all directions. The NT Zone represents a large-scale, northeast trending alteration/deformation zone with associated widespread hydrothermal (quartz-carbonate) alteration. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is consistent with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement within the iron-carbonate altered felsic volcanic and intrusive rocks. At Porphyry Hill, gold is found in sheared, sulphidized iron formation and in shear-parallel quartz stringers within, and along the margins of a felsic porphyry stock.

Table 1: All significant drill intercepts > 1 gpt Au from the 2022 West Red Lake Drill Program.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m)

Int (m) Au (g/t) RLG-22-115 Rowan 350 360

10 2.14 Including 355.5 360

4.5 3.16 RLG-22-116 Rowan 273.5 277

3.5 3.19 RLG-22-117 Rowan 236.5 239

2.5 7.72 And 306 309

3 1.40 RLG-22-118 Rowan 145 148

3 5.04 And 280.5 281

0.5 34.23 RLG-22-119 NT 280.7 319

38.3 1.5 Including 287 290

3 12.5 RLG-22-120 NT 217 224.5

7.5 1.27 RLG-22-121 NT 111.64 115.5

3.86 3.32 RLG-22-122 NT

No Significant Values RLG-22-123 Porphyry Hill 8.5 10.3

2.53 11 And 50.3 54.5

4.2 1.02 RLG-22-124 Porphyry Hill 34.5 38.1

3.6 1.14 And 63 65.85

2.85 2.79 RLG-22-125 Porphyry Hill 89 91

2 4.57 And 100 102

2 1.6 RLG-22-126 Porphyry Hill 57.35 62.1

4.75 3.36 Including 61 62.1

1.1 11.3 And 182 187

5 1.17 RLG-22-127 Porphyry Hill 36.2 36.9

0.7 1.19 And 65.1 66

0.9 1.77 And 206 206.7

0.7 6.58 And 274.8 276

1.2 2.42

















*Reported intervals refer to downhole lengths.

Table 2: Drill Collar Summary for 2022 West Red Lake Drill Program.

Hole ID UTM

Easting UTM

Northing Elevation

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth Dip Target RLG-22-115 421920 5657683 375.4 426 356.9 -50.95 Rowan RLG-22-116 421680 5657575 393.6 351 355 -50 Rowan RLG-22-117 421999 5657750 373.2 324 357.3 -58.32 Rowan RLG-22-118 422051 5657750 384.1 327 356.86 -59.99 Rowan RLG-22-119 421476 5656828 362 339 335.26 -75.19 NT Zone RLG-22-120 421476 5656828 362 351 334.94 -60.13 NT Zone RLG-22-121 421547 5656852 365 351 335 -55 NT Zone RLG-22-122 421547 5656852 375.4 316 335 -80 NT Zone RLG-22-123 422109 5657171 381 300 179.97 -45.039 NT Zone RLG-22-124 422154 5657178 383 234 180.02 -45.182 Porphyry Hill RLG-22-125 422444 5657153 365 300 359.74 -45.25 Porphyry Hill RLG-22-126 422491 5657172 365 276 359.71 -45.215 Porphyry Hill RLG-22-127 422517 5657187 365 294 0.26 -45.43 Porphyry Hill

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

All drill core samples reported in this press release were submitted for preparation and analysis to SGS Natural Resources in Red Lake, Ontario. Fire assays were conducted for gold at SGS's Red Lake Facility, with coarse rejects sent to their facility in Burnaby, British Columbia for 33 element 4-acid digest, ICP-AES. SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operate under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025. Many of their sites are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for specific mineral tests listed on the scope of accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. ISO/IEC 17025 addresses both the quality management system and the technical aspects of operating a testing laboratory. SGS laboratories participate in numerous formal proficiency testing and round robin programs. Quality control procedures are method specific and include blanks, duplicates, replicates, control samples, certified reference materials as appropriate for the methodology. Matrix matching of reference materials to samples is always attempted. In addition, summaries of all analytical methods are available on request. Repeat analysis is performed when failure to meet internal data acceptance criteria occurs or

when requested by a customer.

West Red Lake Gold's Rowan Property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource of 2,790,700 tonnes at an average grade of 9.2 grams per tonne Au containing 827,462 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.8 grams per tonne Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report authored by John Kita, P.Eng., dated December 13, 2022 and filed December 30, 2022 on sedar.com). The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8 kilometer strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William J. Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and dedicated to creating value for its shareholders by discovering new gold mines in the highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. This district has yielded 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG holds an extensive property position spanning 3,100 hectares in West Red Lake, including three former gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit. The West Red Lake Project covers a 12-kilometer strike length along the Pipestone Bay St. Paul Deformation Zone, and WRLG plans to continue exploring this property along strike and to depth aggressively in 2023. In late 2022, resource investor Frank Giustra acquired a 19.44% stake in WRLG, a testament to the Company's potential and the prospects for new gold discoveries in the region.

For further information: Tel: 416-203-9181 ext 4600, Email: [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.westredlakegold.com