West Park Healthcare Centre Named Green Hospital of the Year

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - In recognition of its commitment to environmental stewardship in greening its internal health care practices, West Park Healthcare Centre has received this year's Green Health Care Award naming them 2018 Hospital of Year (non-acute) by the Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care.

The award is based on a comprehensive scorecard by which each participating hospital across Canada is measured. The scorecard reviews metrics related to energy use, water generation, recycling rate, leadership, policy and planning and more. West Park is proud to report the following:

A 21.1% year-over-year decrease in waste generation

A 4.1% year-over-year decrease in water usage

A 3rd consecutive year of below average energy use intensity (earning West Park an honourable mention in this category)

"The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change's annual report for 2019 recently noted that Canada's healthcare sector was the third-highest per-capita greenhouse gas emitter in the world [only behind The US and Japan] so we are pleased that our efforts have produced excellent results," said Shelley Ditty, Vice President Campus Development and Support Services. "As we undergo construction of our new hospital development project we will maintain our focus on environmental sustainability."

The Coalition recognized this focus by noting that West Park has made significant progress in all six policy and planning areas; environmentally preferable purchasing, toxins management, sustainable construction/renovation, energy, waste and water. The Centre's scorecard also notes that leadership is reflected through commitment, support and outreach all of which can be attributed to management and staff efforts and by the presence of West Park's Environmental Committee.

The committee has a number of important plans for 2020 including the centre-wide roll-out of a biodegradable straw to further decrease the use of single-use plastics and the planning of a second annual sustainability fair for staff and patients. "The Centre's Environmental Committee is always looking for new and exciting ideas to raise awareness about the importance of doing our part to minimize our carbon footprint." stated Diane Zdybal, Director of Support Services.

About West Park Healthcare Centre:

West Park Healthcare Centre helps patients get their lives back by providing specialized rehabilitative and complex care after a life‐altering illness or injury such as lung disease, amputation, stroke, and traumatic musculoskeletal injuries. West Park is building a new hospital and transforming its 27-acre site into an integrated campus of care, enabling the hospital to evolve its rehabilitative programs to meet Ontario's future healthcare needs.

