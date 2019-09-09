West Fraser to Reduce British Columbia Lumber and Plywood Operating Schedules and Production

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, West Fraser announced it will introduce variable operating schedules at five of its British Columbia sawmills that will result in an estimated decrease of production in the range of 15-25% of current B.C. lumber production. The operating schedules at these sawmills will vary and be adjusted from time to time depending on then market conditions. The potential effect of the revised operating schedules could be an aggregate reduction by up to an estimated 100 million board feet through to the end of the year.

West Fraser also announced that it would curtail B.C. plywood production for two weeks reducing output by approximately 9 Msf.

The variable operating schedules for sawmill operations and the curtailment of plywood operations in B.C. are expected to commence September 16, 2019.

These production reductions and curtailments are a result of sustained weak markets, pricing in wood product markets and high log costs. West Fraser anticipates continuing the variable operating schedules at its B.C. sawmills until market and economic conditions support a return to full production.

West Fraser has previously implemented temporary and permanent capacity curtailments of approximately 125 million and 614 million board feet respectively in 2018 and 2019.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.

This News Release contains descriptions of current circumstances and statements about potential future developments including the timing of the variable sawmill operating schedules and plywood curtailments, the continuation of the variable operating schedules and approximate amount of the reduction of lumber and plywood production. The latter, which are forward looking statements, are presented to provide reasonable guidance to the reader but their accuracy depends on a number of assumptions and is subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results will depend on a number of factors that could affect the ability of the Company to execute its business plans, including those matters described in the 2018 annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under "Risks and Uncertainties", and may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

West Fraser shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol: "WFT".

