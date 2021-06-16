West Canadian Digital Imaging Announces Rebrand of 70-year-old Company to WCD

The rebrand is part of the Company's strategy to evolve its business and create a foundation for new and emerging opportunities. A review of the corporate strategy began in late 2019 and was then extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's leadership team used the additional time to thoroughly review the organization's direction, the growing impact of technology in the field, and how customers were using print and information services in the rapidly changing work environment. Interviews with employees, customer surveys, focus groups and an expert advisory team helped shape the rebrand and new direction for the Company.

The branding research determined the Company's current brand identity no longer accurately reflected the organization's national reach and growing set of digital on-demand print and information solutions. The new WCD identity embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but is still very committed to its roots and the legacy it has built in its core markets. Traditionally an industry leader in its home province of Alberta, the Company has been winning business more recently in new markets including Ontario, the U.S. and Europe.

"This is an exciting change for us that reinforces our direction as a digital company that provides print and information solutions to our business customers, and ultimately to their customers. We are focused on WCD's value proposition and what our people bring to the market. While our commitment to the customers and communities we have always served will not change, there is now greater potential for us to grow the scale and scope of our operations and show what a proud Alberta-based company can bring to other markets. We believe the new WCD brand positions us perfectly for such opportunities," said Jennifer Brookman, Vice President of Marketing at WCD.

The family-run, Calgary-based company had previously announced a new leadership team as George Brookman passed the reins to his daughter Karen Brookman who became President and CEO in November 2019. Karen has assembled a talented leadership team that includes her sister Jennifer, Lindsay Duprey, Allan Megarry, Rob Steed, Thomas Cancilla and Bill Stevens. George has remained active with the Company on the rebrand and with corporate strategy as its Chairman.

Karen Brookman noted: "Under our father's leadership, the company grew and evolved successfully over 36 years and earned a sterling reputation for customer service, quality work and innovative thinking. As our leadership team builds the next generation of the company, we want to accurately reflect our history and reputation while pursuing new markets and geographies. The market research we did confirmed that evolving our name to WCD, rather than completely changing it, was the appropriate strategic move for us."

Orange Door Direct, the Company's in-house design agency, will now be known as WCD Creative Services as part of the rebrand.



WCD is currently updating its building signage, delivery fleet, customer sales materials, website and social media channels to reflect the new branding.

About WCD

As a leader in digital on-demand solutions for print and information, WCD stands behind creative, personalized and integrated services. We help you transform your business, empower your people and share your story. Our leading-edge technology, expansive network of resources and entrepreneurial spirit ensure consistent, quality results in every market we serve.

We care deeply about the confidence of our customers and their critical business outcomes. A steadfast Canadian company based in Calgary, Alberta, we've made business personal for 70 years. We're proud to continuously innovate and evolve, so you can too.

Discover more ways to cultivate seamless connection – with customers, employees and information. To find out how, visit www.wcdconnect.com.

