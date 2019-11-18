West Canadian Announces CEO Transition Within Brookman Family

With this move, the company's current Chief Innovation Officer Karen Brookman is promoted to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of West Canadian, putting in place the fulfillment of a long-held family dream.

"This is such great news for West Canadian. I am so proud that my daughter Karen will take the reins of this extraordinary company. Karen and I have worked closely for many years so I am absolutely certain she is the right leader to take West Canadian into the future. She has already earned the trust of our people and has tremendous energy and passion for our business and for our customers," said George Brookman.

Karen Brookman steps into her new role after joining West Canadian in Calgary as Chief Innovation Officer in 2018. In that role she oversaw the full range of business functions while spearheading innovation initiatives that lead to business growth. The work resulted in the development of an updated business strategy for the company that leverages its strengths in the area of customer service and technical expertise as well as anticipates expansion into new business activities and growth areas.

Karen was previously President of Commonwealth Legal, a West Canadian subsidiary company based in Toronto where she worked from 1997 to 2014. Under her leadership, Commonwealth Legal grew from a regional imaging company to an industry-leading national legal document management company. In 2014, Commonwealth Legal was acquired by Ricoh Canada. Karen was appointed Vice President, Services for Toronto-based Ricoh Canada where she oversaw multiple business units with combined revenue of over $100 million.

Reflecting on the leadership transition, George noted, "I saw Karen's drive, determination and business instincts when she was at Commonwealth Legal. She made great advances while with Ricoh Canada and we are fortunate we were able to attract her back to the family business. With her experience, her ability to develop business strategy, and her commitment to building the leadership team to deliver on the strategy, she is the ideal candidate to guide West Canadian on its future path."

As Karen assumes the new position, she shares a perspective on what sets West Canadian apart. "We talk about the importance of culture and values at West Canadian. We want the best and brightest talent to come to the company to build their careers, enjoy their work and contribute to our local community. We are a customer-first organization where we draw from our staff's creativity and their big ideas. That will not change. In fact, those values and that drive will be more important to us than ever before. We want to continue to service our customers and to empower them to make their businesses more successful. Innovative technology offerings and providing industry leading solutions will be key to our future direction. I look forward to carrying on the legacy started by my father and those before me at West Canadian."

George and Karen have worked with the West Canadian leadership team to develop a detailed transition plan for the business which is being implemented through the balance of the year. As the company's Chairman and Company Ambassador, George will contribute to corporate strategy, long-term growth planning and key customer relationships. A former Calgary Stampede President and well-known community leader, George will continue to be very connected and involved with local business and community initiatives.

About West Canadian Digital Imaging

For over 60 years, West Canadian has enabled businesses to manage their information, tell their story and drive change that matters using an unparalleled breadth of innovative and flexible digital solutions that span from back-office to brand. Our services are designed to reduce costs, improve efficiency and provide our customers with the confidence to take their business to the next level.

Our rich history and deep roots in the community have forged lifetime relationships with clients, partners and staff across Canada. Headquartered in Calgary, we have offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Fort McMurray, Alberta as well as Toronto, Mississauga and Sarnia, Ontario.

Learn more at www.westcanadian.com or follow us @WestCanDigital on Twitter.

