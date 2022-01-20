West Blvd Cannabis Opens First Culinary Cannabis Facility in Canada

Vancouver's first micro-processing and cannabis manufacturing facility champions the modern cannabis experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - West Blvd Cannabis (WBC), the first micro-processing and cannabis manufacturing facility approved by the City of Vancouver, is leading the industry in bringing creative, purpose-driven products, experiences and brands to the Canadian cannabis market.

Situated in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, WBC's culinary cannabis facility – the first in Canada – will undertake research and development of new product concepts in a state-of-the-art test kitchen. The location will host on-site palatability testing for new product development and educational events. This creates exciting opportunities to collaborate with other cannabis companies to conduct market research for product validation through methodical consumer and stakeholder surveys.

Founded by friends and successful entrepreneurs Connor McNamee (CEO), Nico Sto Tomas (CMO), Brad Quevillon (COO) and Cayli Weinberg (Director of Product). Together they bring culinary expertise and lead the company's product innovation, recipe development and standard operating procedures.

The team exudes a passion for culinary ventures backed by robust food and beverage expertise, as well as live entertainment, marketing management, business operations and branding. Their combined strengths create the perfect combination of West Coast cannabis and culture to showcase the modern cannabis experience.

Approaching their Series B funding round in early February, the team are preparing to raise investments to further develop their R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Key initiatives for Series B include launching their in-house brands, ramping up sales and marketing, building retail distribution in western provinces and gearing up operations to begin manufacturing consumer packaged goods.

"We're ecstatic to share this new facility with the Canadian cannabis industry. It's been years in the making, and to finally be testing and developing unique products on-site feels surreal," says Connor McNamee, CEO of West Blvd Cannabis. "To bring this to life with my closest friends, and offer the industry a purpose-built space to propel cannabis forward, is a dream come true. As we approach the Series B funding round, we're excited to showcase our innovation and represent our collective vision of the cannabis and cuisine world."

After receiving their micro-processing license and research and development license from Health Canada in December 2021, the team has hit the ground running to craft forward-thinking consumer brands designed for connoisseurs, epicureans and new cannabis consumers. WBC will debut its first brand at legal cannabis retailers this spring: a specialty combustible brand Choklit Park , in partnership with some of the best local growers in B.C. Their second brand of culinary cannabis infusions, whose products – including THC and CBD cooking oils, teas and gummies – are currently in R&D and expects to launch in the summer of 2022.

Core to creating cutting-edge products for WBC's in-house brands, the Mount Pleasant facility is also capable of private label manufacturing and packaging, and labelling new infused products for visionary brands in the Canadian cannabis space. To learn more, visit www.westblvdcannabis.com

For more information regarding the Series B funding, please contact [email protected]

About West Blvd Cannabis:

