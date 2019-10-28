Werum IT Solutions honored with Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award

"Werum continuously innovates to deliver true value through market-leading solutions to create digital production processes. It has also developed an extensive ecosystem comprising warehouse management system, finite scheduling, and track & trace serialization aggregation solutions for adjacent applications in pharmaceutical or biotech factories," said Shruti Singh, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "In addition, Werum's solutions greatly simplify the integration of machines, equipment, and automation systems into the existing production environment. Together with its customers, Werum creates the digital Pharma 4.0 factory of the future."

"Earning the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award is a tremendous achievement for which we are grateful," said Jens Woehlbier, CEO of Werum IT Solutions GmbH. "We believe successful operation not only comes from best quality solutions but by understanding and exceeding customer expectations. Through our community-oriented approach – PAS-X users represent the largest pharma and biotech MES user community worldwide – we add value to our customers' operations and contribute to their effective and sustained success."

PAS-X MES specifically enables pharma and biotech manufacturers to meet increasing quality and regulatory requirements through built-in data integrity. It also reduces the need for human intervention in pharma and biotech companies, thereby reducing errors. Werum's solution can help customers achieve return on investment in just two to three years. It aims to develop a continuously growing portfolio of new software products, features, and services, helping pharma, biotech, and cell & gene therapy manufacturers expand their businesses.

"The company delivers best-in-class service, helping customers engage optimally with its PAS-X solution. This software is used by the majority of the world's top 30 pharma and biotech companies and many mid-sized manufacturers in more than 1,000 installations," noted Singh. "With exceptional PAS-X quality and commitment to innovation, Werum offers outstanding customer value in MES."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Werum IT Solutions is the world's leading supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Its PAS-X software product is run by the majority of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and also by many mid-sized manufacturers. Werum's manufacturing IT solutions help pharma manufacturers to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and meet regulatory requirements. Founded in 1969, Werum is headquartered in Lüneburg, Germany, and has many locations in Europe, America, and Asia.

www.werum.com

Werum is part of Medipak Systems, the Pharma Systems business area of Körber. The Körber Group is an international technology group with around 10,000 employees all over the world. It unites technologically leading companies with more than 100 production, service and sales locations and offers its customers solutions, products and services in the Business Areas of Körber Digital, Logistics Systems, Pharma Systems, Tissue and Tobacco. The Business Area Pharma Systems provides high quality solutions for the production, inspection and packaging of pharmaceutical products and unites seven internationally successful companies under one roof.

www.medipak-systems.com, www.koerber.com

Contact:

Dirk Ebbecke

Director Corporate Communications

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Wulf-Werum-Str. 3

21337 Lüneburg, Germany

Tel. +49 4131 8900-689

Fax +49 4131 8900-200

dirk.ebbecke@werum.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

