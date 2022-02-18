WeRPN Launches First Intake for Applications to the Bridging Educational Grant In Nursing (BEGIN) Program

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) is launching the first intake to the Bridging Educational Grant In Nursing (BEGIN) Program. The Program is part of the Ontario Government's commitment to recruit nurses to the Long-term Care (LTC) and Home & Community Care (HCC) sectors by supporting personal support workers and registered practical nurses to career ladder to RPN and RN roles respectively. BEGIN is expected to improve recruitment and retention of nurses in the LTC/HCC sectors and foster a culture of excellence to make these sectors of choice for the nursing profession.

The BEGIN Initiative will provide tuition support to personal support workers and registered practical nurses so they can pursue further education to become registered practical nurses and registered nurses respectively. Eligible personal support workers will receive up to $6,000 a year and eligible registered practical nurses will receive up to $10,000 a year, in financial support. Candidates with additional needs may also be eligible for further supports that include a maximum of $5,000 per year to cover subsidies for course materials, tutoring, childcare, and travel costs. Successful applicants will be expected to commit to working in the long-term care or home and community care sectors through a Return of Service Agreement for a period equivalent to the time they receive these funding supports for their education.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on key health sectors, including long-term care and home & community care. This new career laddering initiative will be a game-changer in the future delivery of safe and quality care to residents of Ontario.

"For several years, WeRPN has been the champion for career-laddering as a made-in-Ontario solution to the nursing shortage that builds on existing resources and supports nursing professionals financially, professionally, and personally, as they care for their communities," said Dianne Martin, CEO, Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN). "Being chosen to partner with the Ministries of Long-term Care and Health to deliver this $100+ million initiative is a testament to WeRPN's reputation for being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and delivering value for those dollars. Nursing as a career in Ontario has a bright future."

"Our government continues to take steps to attract and retain health care workers to ensure patients can continue to access the health care they need when they need it," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "The BEGIN program will ensure the province's home and community care sector has the skilled workforce to provide high-quality care to patients, while supporting PSWs and nurses in advancing their careers."

"The BEGIN program will help personal support workers and nurses who want to take the next step in their professional journeys and further their careers in the long-term care sector," said Minister Paul Calandra. "This initiative is just one of several ways we will recruit and retain thousands of new health care staff, so that long-term care homes can provide an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day by 2024-25."

The first intake for applications opens February 18, 2022 and will close March 14, 2022. More information is available at https://begin.werpn.com/

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 50,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers.

