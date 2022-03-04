WeRPN Announces Renewal of the Nursing Education Initiative (NEI)

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) is pleased to announce $3.8M in new funding from the Ontario Ministry of Health for education grants that support RPNs in continuing their education to improve their nursing knowledge and skills.

Over the years, the Nursing Education Initiative (NEI) has become a WeRPN signature program that registered practical nurses (RPNs) can access when undertaking professional development course(s) and/or program(s) that enhance the quality of care and services provided in Ontario. RPNs may be eligible for reimbursement of up to $1,500 per year (April 1 to March 31) for base course tuition as well as registration fees for conferences, seminars, and workshops.

Lifelong learning is foundational to the nursing profession. With every new discovery and innovation, healthcare is constantly changing and evolving. Staying current in their knowledge, skills, and expertise is essential for nurses regardless of their years of experience. Benefits of continuing education accrue to not only the nurse, but to their employers, the patients they care for, and the entire healthcare system.

"RPNs take pride in their commitment to continuing education. We see this in the numbers that apply to the NEI Program each year. The ability to grow in their chosen profession and master new skills is what gives nurses the advanced knowledge to care for patients in challenging and rewarding ways. There is no doubt COVID-19 has had an impact on how nurses see their future, but I know that post-COVID, with the proper supports, Ontario's RPNs will continue to grow in the knowledgeable and compassionate ways that define nursing work," said Dianne Martin, CEO, Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN).

"Our government is proud to support the Nursing Education Initiative, which makes it easier for nurses to engage in professional development and further their education," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Now more than ever, it is critical that we invest in Ontario's nurses so that patients can access high-quality care now and in the future."

