WeQual Awards recognizes two Schneider Electric women leaders for their contributions to business

WeQual's mission is to bring equality and diversity to businesses worldwide, by identifying successful women who report into the global group executive committees of the world's biggest companies. WeQual announced the 2021 EMEA shortlist of finalists from a wide range of sectors and companies on November 8, 2021.

Susan Uthayakumar, the President of Schneider's Sustainability Business Division, and Tina Kao Mylon, Senior Vice President for Talent and Diversity, now join the WeQual Club, a group of 144 members whose recognition by the WeQual Awards has helped to break the glass ceiling since 2019. Monique Elliott, Schneider Electric's Senior Vice President of Industrial Automation Global Marketing joined the WeQual Club in 2020.

Ranked the world's most sustainable corporation by media and research company Corporate Knights earlier this year, Schneider Electric is publicly committed, as part of its 2025 sustainability goals to ensuring that women make up 50% of its new hires, 40% of frontline managers, and 30% of senior leadership. Schneider Electric's advances towards gender equality include fair and equitable pay practices, flexible working policies, zero tolerance for harassment, and challenging stereotypes and hidden bias across the workforce.

A finalist in the Business Development category, Susan Uthayakumar, who is responsible for managing Schneider Electric's Global Energy and Sustainability Services as well as the company's sustainability consulting organization, drives positive impact both in business and in her community, advocating for women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and building the leaders of tomorrow.

Tina Kao Mylon, a finalist in the People and Culture category, is responsible globally for talent acquisition, talent development, leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion and well-being at Schneider Electric. She is a strong believer in the power of organizations and individuals to drive change.

WeQual assessed Susan and Tina's leadership and business skills and, along with the two other women in their respective categories. Interviews also take place to determine the winner of their categories. WeQual will announce the winners online on 26 January, 2022.

