Wendy Luk Launches Soul Mission Alignment Program to Guide Spiritually Minded Professionals Into Their Higher Calling

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Renowned Intuitive Quantum Healer and Soul Mission Coach Wendy Luk is proud to announce the official launch of her Soul Mission Alignment Program, an eight-week transformational experience premiering on September 9, 2025. The program is designed for Lightworkers, Starseeds, spiritually minded and purpose-driven professionals seeking clarity, healing, and purpose alignment to step fully into their soul-led mission.

Developed through Wendy's personal healing journey and years of work with spiritually conscious clients, the Soul Mission Alignment Program offers a unique combination of quantum healing, soul activations, and structured spiritual coaching. The program's step-by-step framework supports participants in shedding outdated identities, releasing unconscious limitations, and activating their highest potential.

"This program is designed for those who feel stuck, disconnected, or unfulfilled and are seeking clarity and alignment with their higher calling," said Wendy Luk. "Through this journey, participants will not only heal on a soul level but also gain the tools and confidence to live a life of their true aspirations and create a positive impact in the world."

Each week of the program focuses on a specific energetic or spiritual layer of healing, culminating in the creation of a personalized Soul Mission Statement. Participants will walk away with a crystal-clear purpose, access to their Divine gifts, and a higher vibrational path forward rooted in authenticity, confidence, and service.

The spiritual self-development sector has experienced significant growth, with the Global Wellness Institute reporting a 6.5% annual increase in demand for this sector. Programs like Soul Mission Alignment meet a growing need for one's soul mission and activating Divine Purpose in both personal and professional life.

About Wendy Luk



Wendy Luk is an Intuitive Quantum Healer and Spiritual Coach dedicated to helping Lightworkers, Starseeds, and heart-centred professionals reconnect with their true essence and step into their Soul Missions. Through coaching, healing, and soul activations, she guides clients to release limiting patterns and embody their Divine purpose.

