– Award-winning news media executive departs CTV after more than 25 years of service –

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Wendy Freeman, vice president of CTV News and award-winning news media executive, has announced that she has decided to step down at the end of 2021 after more than 25 years at CTV.

"It is with a great sense of pride and accomplishment that I announce today that I am leaving my position as Head of CTV News," said Wendy Freeman. "I am extremely grateful for all the wonderful people that crossed my path over the past 25 years, some of which have become great friends over the years. While I am sad to leave such a great team, I am excited for the next chapter of my career."

"Wendy has been a trailblazer for women in media, a consummate broadcaster who guided CTV News to be the premier source of news for Canadians for over a decade," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, Bell Media. "Her tireless drive to provide Canadians with the top news stories of the day has earned her multiple accolades over the years, but perhaps her most meaningful contribution is the building of the incredibly strong team she leaves behind. As she reflects on her next endeavors, we wish her the very best."

SOURCE CTV News

For further information: Rob Duffy, 416-384-5717, Rob.[email protected]