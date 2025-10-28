Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina and CTV News Announce 2025 Recipient of the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship

– Halifax-based journalist and documentary filmmaker Lu Fan named 2025 Fellow –

– In partnership with RTDNF Canada and Massey College, the fellowship program supports journalists exploring a subject of significance to Canadians –

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CTV News and Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina are pleased to announce that journalist Lu Fan has been selected as the recipient of the annual Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship, in partnership with RTDNF Canada and Massey College at the University of Toronto.

The Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship program is designed to support an emerging journalist who will produce a substantial and original piece that will be considered for publication on a CTV News platform, and will explore a subject or theme that is significant to Canada and Canadians. Throughout the reporting process, the Fellow will receive academic mentoring from faculty at Massey College, and from the leading team of journalists at CTV NATIONAL NEWS. More information on the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship is available at CTVNews.ca.

Born in China and now based in Halifax, Lu Fan is a journalist and documentary filmmaker with 14 years' experience working across television and digital platforms. Her work has been recognized internationally, most recently with a nomination at the 2025 New York Festivals for the documentary "The Light Within Us". Currently pursuing a Master of Journalism at the University of King's College, she seeks to uncover in her work unconventional stories of everyday tragedy and triumph.

"After the success of our inaugural year, we received a wide variety of exceptional submissions for the annual Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship," said Sachedina. "All of us at CTV NATIONAL NEWS, alongside RTDNF Canada and Massey College, are committed to supporting and encouraging Lu as she embarks on her major journalism project, which will challenge and enrich our understanding of the country."

"I am deeply grateful for this opportunity offered by CTV News, RTDNF Canada, and Massey College," said Fan. "Many thanks are due to my professors at King's for their support. I am excited to unlock the valuable stories behind minerals critical to our way of life."

"The story pitches from recent journalism graduates impressed the judges, and Lu Fan's focus on mining critical minerals comes at a critical time for this country," said Gina Lorentz, President of RTDNF Canada. "We're thankful that talented new journalists have the generous support of Omar Sachedina and CTV News to produce compelling content. Sharing credible, uniquely Canadian stories is more important than ever."

"At Massey College, we are delighted to partner with CTV News and RTDNF Canada in supporting the next generation of journalists through the Sachedina ∙ CTV News ∙ Fellowship," said James Orbinski, Principal of Massey College. "Lu Fan's work embodies the kind of curiosity, courage, and public purpose that this fellowship was created to champion. We look forward to welcoming her into the Massey community, where reflection and rigorous inquiry go hand in hand with storytelling that serves the public good."

Canadians can continue to connect with CTV News to access all the comprehensive news they need by visiting CTVNews.ca, subscribing to the organization's daily newsletters, and by downloading the official CTV News app.

About CTV News

CTV News is the leading provider of digital, national, and local news in Canada. In addition to operating a network of local newsrooms across the country, CTV News services include CTV News Channel, CP24, BNN Bloomberg, the CTV News FAST Channel, and information programs including CTV NATIONAL NEWS, POWER PLAY, and QUESTION PERIOD. Flagship news sites include CTVNews.ca, as well as CP24.com and BNNBloomberg.ca, and are complemented by the CTV News, CP24, and BNN Bloomberg apps, which provide a direct connection to CTV News anytime and anywhere. With a perspective that is distinctly Canadian, CTV News brings Canadians the international and domestic news stories of the day and is the #1 digital and national news organization in Canada. CTV News is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company, with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

SOURCE CTV News

For More Information: Rob Duffy, 416.802.3319, [email protected]; Kat Ballam, 437.962.945, [email protected]