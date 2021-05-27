Wellington-Altus Welcomes Industry Veteran Gary Mayzes to Leadership Team

"Gary is relentlessly focused on results and does his best work in an environment of flexibility and change—a perfect fit for our firm as we continue to grow," said Jordy Chilcott, Executive Vice-President, Wealth Strategy & Enablement. "He's a strategic leader with a deep passion for supporting top talent, which aligns with our mission to onboard the best of the best to our team, and that includes Gary."

Prior to joining Wellington-Altus, Gary was Managing Director and Region Head Alberta, Private Wealth Management & Wood Gundy for CIBC. His past roles for CIBC included regional management, and national roles in strategic advisory and talent development. Gary has also been a successful Chairman's and President's Council Advisor in his past with Midland Walwyn and Merrill Lynch.

"I am gratified for this opportunity to return to my entrepreneurial roots," said Gary. "I also believe that our industry must and will demand the freedom to deliver value to clients with full flexibility, and I am thankful that Wellington-Altus embraces innovation as much as I do."

Gary is also an industry advocate and thought leader, actively contributing ideas and insight to help drive the evolution of the wealth and investment business. Has served on the IIROC Regional Board and Corporate Executive Board for Full-Service Brokerage in North America.

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada. With more than $15 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and their high-net-worth clients. For more information, visit wellington-altus.ca.

*Investment Executive 2021 Brokerage Report Card

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

For further information: Danielle Nichol, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, 416-369-6215, [email protected]

Related Links

https://wellington-altus.ca/

