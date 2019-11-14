Wellington-Altus Welcomes Dr. James Thorne as Chief Market Strategist

"We are forging a new path for our firm, and our commitment to thought leadership is just one of many ways we arm our advisors with best-in-class support for their clients. Dr. Thorne's reputation as a thought leader precedes itself and we are thrilled to bring another A-player to the team," said Wellington-Altus Founder and President Shaun Hauser.

At Wellington-Altus, Dr. Thorne will assess economic, political, and capital market trends, determining their implications for investment portfolios. Serving as a public spokesperson for Wellington-Altus, Dr. Thorne will leverage his expertise to develop and deliver thought leadership on asset allocation, global capital markets and the economy, and will formulate tactical portfolio recommendations. Additionally, Dr. Thorne will lend his strengths to support the sales and client-servicing teams across the firm.



"I'm excited for the opportunity to support advisors and portfolio managers at such a progressive and like-minded firm. We want to think independently and introduce progressive approaches to market assessment." Dr. Thorne shared.



About Dr. James Thorne

Prior to joining Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, Dr. James Thorne was most recently chief capital market strategist and senior portfolio manager at a leading independent investment management firm. He also held various senior investment management positions in the U.S., including chief investment officer of equities, managing director and chief capital market strategist. During his tenure he developed small, mid and large-capitalization investment strategies, which employed a combination of quantitative and qualitative analysis and achieved top-quartile performance. Dr. Thorne received a Ph.D. in economics in the fields of finance and industrial organization from York University and worked as a professor of economics and finance at the Schulich School of Business and at Bishop's University.

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth:

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory companies in Canada. With approximately $8 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with larger, independently focused investment advisors and their private clients.

