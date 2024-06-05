Wellington-Altus Recognized as Canada's Top-Rated Investment Dealer for Fifth Consecutive Year

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. is proud to announce that its private wealth division, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. (Wellington-Altus), has been recognized as Canada's top-rated investment dealer for the fifth consecutive year in the 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. (Wellington-Altus), has been recognized as Canada’s top-rated investment dealer for the fifth consecutive year in the 2024 Brokerage Report Card. With an overall rating of 9.6, Wellington-Altus' result underscores its unwavering advisor-focused approach and entrepreneurial business model. (CNW Group/Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.)

With an overall rating of 9.6, Wellington-Altus' result underscores its unwavering advisor-focused approach and entrepreneurial business model. Recently surpassing $30 billion in assets under administration (AUA) in just seven years, the firm has secured its place as one of Canada's fastest-growing wealth management firms.

Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc, attributes the firm's success to its unparalleled advisor support. He says, "By empowering advisors with innovative technologies and the freedom and flexibility to operate in the best interests of their clients, we have set ourselves apart from the competition. This approach has made us a leading destination for top advisors and their practices, and Wellington-Altus' domination of the Brokerage Report Card for the past five years reflects this."

"We know that as client needs grow increasingly more complex, the demand for innovative and top-tier solutions continues to rise—and Wellington-Altus is uniquely equipped to support its current and future advisors in meeting those challenges, and we are excited to accelerate our efforts," added Shaun.

The 2024 Brokerage Report Card, conducted by industry publication Investment Executive, measures Canada's top investment dealers based on various criteria that are rated by a firm's own advisors.

Wellington-Altus excelled in all 27 categories, leading in 24, including receptiveness to advisor feedback, products and support for high-net-worth clients, financial planning support and technology, business development and marketing support, and remote system access and transactions.

"Results from the 2024 Brokerage Report Card confirm that Wellington-Altus advisors are feeling supported and valued as partners in the firm and are in sync with its strategy to revolutionize wealth management in Canada," said Charlie Spiring, Founder & Chair of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. "Receiving such high praise from our people is deeply meaningful and propels us even further toward our goals, which include reaching $50 billion AUA."

The firm also received top marks for its overall culture, with the highest rating for its leadership team and strategic focus. It also maintained a perfect and unmatched net promoter score of 100.

We thank all Wellington-Altus advisors for helping us achieve this recognition.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $30 billion in AUA and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Kristy Kenny, Associate Vice-President, Marketing Communications, Wellington-Altus, 647.977.2069, [email protected]