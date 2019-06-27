Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Announces Launch of U.S. R.I.A.

"We set out to put our clients' needs first, and that is what we are doing. This platform will allow our advisors to provide their clients with a complete wealth management offering regardless of which side of the border they reside. This is something that many of our competitors simply do not offer," Rod Mahrt, Wellington-Altus Executive Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager explained.

Wellington-Altus USA will offer clients two different types of discretionary advisory accounts:

Managed Accounts grant an investment advisor, who is also a portfolio manager, the authority to make investment decisions on the client's behalf based on well-defined guidelines established in an investment policy statement.

For advisors who are not portfolio managers, Wellington -Altus has crafted a U.S. domiciled version of their proprietary platform, Platinum Private Portfolios, a Unified Managed Account program consisting of World Class 3rd party money managers, tactically managed in one unified portfolio.

Founder and President Shaun Hauser noted that "we're well ahead of our initial business plan projections by a few years at this point, and we aren't planning on slowing down any time soon. We'll continue to propel our growth by arming our advisors with the best tools to meet and exceed the needs of their clients."

To learn more about Wellington-Altus USA, contact Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Stoller at danny.stoller@wprivate.ca.

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth:

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory companies in Canada. With approximately $7 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with larger, independently-focused investment advisors and their private clients.

