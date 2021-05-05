Wellington-Altus Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) has been recognized with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation for its overall business performance and sustained growth. The 2021 Best Managed program awards the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and -managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Wellington-Altus credits this recognition to its early investment in technology, intentionally selective recruitment strategy, focus on innovation, and equity ownership model. In its fourth year, having also recently surpassed $15 Billion in assets under administration, the firm continues to blaze ahead.

On earning this designation during one of the most challenging years across the globe, Wellington-Altus Co-Founder & President Shaun Hauser noted that, "our investment in technology was originally intended to be a distinct business advantage in the marketplace. Throughout the pandemic, it became table stakes in allowing us to keep our employees safe with remote access. At the same time, our technology still allowed our company to grow at a continued brisk pace. What started as a dark cloud in March of 2020, turned out to be the brightest of silver linings for expanding our business in the marketplace."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors, along with special guest judges. The Best Managed designation has become an international symbol of excellence, with active programs in 35 countries around the globe.

"Now in its 28th year, the Best Managed program has witnessed a stark shift in business sentiment since its inception, and simply focusing on the bottom line is no longer a recipe for success," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "New and continued winners of the program are increasingly showing a meaningful commitment to their people and purpose. Their determined focus has not only led them to remain competitive on the world stage—particularly during these turbulent times—but to fostering more holistic organizations, united towards achieving a common goal."

Wellington-Altus Co-Founder and Chairman Charlie Spiring said, "by embracing our entrepreneurial spirit and independence, we've created a secret sauce that resonates with, and attracts the best of the best. We're thrilled to have our strategic efforts recognized by a distinguished program like Canada's Best Managed Companies."

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada. With more than $15 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and their high-net-worth clients. For more information, visit wellington-altus.ca. *Investment Executive 2020 Brokerage Report Card.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices.

The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

