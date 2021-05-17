Wellington-Altus Again Ranked Best Investment Advisory Firm in Canada

WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) has been rated as the number-one overall investment advisory firm in the 2021 Brokerage Report Card, conducted by industry publication, Investment Executive—marking the second consecutive year in the top spot.

With an overall rating of 9.8 and nearly a full point above the competition, the results reaffirm the tremendous value of Wellington-Altus' early investment in technology, agile and forward-thinking approach, and equity partnership model.

"The last year has been a record-breaking year of growth for our firm—we did our best to find opportunity in the obstacles. With this reassurance and support from our partners, we'll continue the upward trend in 2021," said Wellington-Altus Co-Founder & President, Shaun Hauser.

The Brokerage Report Card measures Canada's top investment firms on the basis of several criteria including advisor support, product selection and corporate stability.

In its second-year inclusion in the Brokerage Report Card, Wellington-Altus swept ratings across all categories, including: technology tools and advisor desktop, social media support, effectiveness in keeping advisors informed, receptiveness to advisor feedback and corporate culture. The firm also had top scores for reputation with clients and prospects, developing a financial plan for clients, and products and support for high-net-worth clients.

Wellington-Altus continues to be the only firm to achieve a net promoter score of 100—a clear indicator that advisors are engaged and happy to be building a home at Wellington-Altus.

"The freedom, flexibility and support we receive for running our practice is unparalleled and enables us to put the needs of our clients above all else. As partners in the firm, we couldn't be happier to have a real voice in shaping the future of Wellington-Altus," added Senior Investment Advisor, Sarah Jones of the Rosedale Family Office.

"Joining Wellington was a breath of fresh air. We are all partners, so everyone at the firm is working together to provide the best advice to clients with no conflicts or competing interests. From our transition into the firm, to seamlessly working from home during the pandemic, our technology allowed us to do everything electronically. My practice has never flourished more than it has since joining Wellington," added Executive Vice-President & Senior Portfolio Manager, Colin Ryan.

On their back-to-back leading performances in the Brokerage Report Card, Wellington-Altus Founder & Chairman, Charlie Spiring said, "We're proud of our hustle and wouldn't expect any less from our efforts. Our independence allows us to be agile and innovative in supporting our advisors, and doing right by them is an easy choice because that's what's best for our clients—having fun while we do it is the cherry on top."

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada. With more than $15 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and their high-net-worth clients. For more information, visit wellington-altus.ca. *Investment Executive 2021 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

For further information: Danielle Nichol, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, 416-369-6215, [email protected]

Related Links

https://wellington-altus.ca/

