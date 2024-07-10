Wellhouse Luxury Saunas Partners with Gib-San Pools to Elevate Backyard Designs with Exquisite Sauna Offerings

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Wellhouse Luxury Saunas is pleased to announce a brand new partnership with Gib-San Pools; Canada's leading luxury pool builder. This dynamic partnership brings together these two industry leaders to elevate client's backyard experiences by integrating Wellhouse's exclusive saunas into Gib-San's pool designs.

Pool and Landscape Creations (CNW Group/Wellhouse Luxury Saunas)

Wellhouse Luxury Saunas, celebrated for its minimalist and iconic sauna designs and commitment to wellness, is now offered through Gib-San Pools to their discerning clientele across Canada. This partnership represents a synergy of excellence, combining Gib-San's expertise in creating beautiful outdoor environments with Wellhouse's commitment to building modern, unique and impeccably designed saunas.

"We have been looking for a product like this for many years to offer to our design conscious clients," said Peter Friis, COO at Gib-San Pools. "Wellhouse Saunas align perfectly with our commitment to quality and innovation, offering a seamless integration into our bespoke pool and landscape designs."

Gib-San Pools has been setting the standard for luxury pool construction in Canada for over 50 years, delivering custom outdoor spaces that blend functionality with aesthetic beauty. With the addition of Wellhouse Luxury Saunas, Gib-San continues to redefine outdoor living by creating holistic retreats that promote wellness and enhance quality of life.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Gib-San Pools to bring our luxurious saunas to their esteemed clientele," said Bliss Baker, Co-founder at Wellhouse Luxury Saunas. "Together, we aim to elevate the at-home, outdoor living experience by combining the therapeutic benefits of heat soaking with the luxury and sophistication of Gib-San's world-class pool designs."

About Wellhouse Luxury Saunas:

Wellhouse Luxury Saunas is THE Luxury Sauna Company in North America. Each design is created, crafted and curated to become an iconic focal point in your backyard. They engineer luxury saunas with exquisitely designed details and the best sauna heaters in the world to bring a new era of proactive wellness to their design conscious clientele.

About Gib-San Pools:

Gib-San Pools is Canada's leading luxury pool builder, specializing in the design and construction of custom pools and outdoor living spaces. With a legacy of excellence spanning 50+ years, Gib-San Pools is committed to creating transformative outdoor environments that exceed client expectations.

