Wellfield Technologies Begins Trading on TSX Venture Under the Ticker WFLD

Wellfield builds critical infrastructure and applications that unlock the power of decentralized finance ("DeFi") by removing intermediaries and making adoption easy for consumers.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is pleased to announce that its common shares and certain warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") this morning, November 30, 2021, under the tickers WFLD and WLFD.WT, respectively. For additional background, please see the Company's press release from November 29, 2021, titled: Wellfield Technologies to Begin Trading on TSX Venture Under the Ticker WFLD.

Wellfield's investor relations website can be accessed here: investors.wellfield.io

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is focused on unlocking the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) by building open and accessible decentralized protocols and also blockchain based consumer products. Seamless - the Company's protocol layer brand - focuses on solutions that enhance and optimize liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem, make Bitcoin compatible with DeFi, and enable decentralized cross blockchain exchange. MoneyClip - Wellfield's application layer brand - is powered by DeFi to enhance everyday financial products and make money work for the way people live.

For further information: Wellfield Technologies Inc., Levy Cohen, CEO, [email protected]