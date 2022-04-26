Wellfield Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

The Company's common shares and certain warrants began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on November 30, 2021 .

. On March 24, 2022 Wellfield announced the acquisition of New Bit Ventures Ltd., d/b/a Coinmama ("Coinmama"), which generated approximately US$130 million in sales 1 in 2021 and brings over 3.5 million registered users to Wellfield.

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FRANKFURT: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All currency references used in this news release are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield commented, "Since the Company's public listing on November 30th, our team has made substantial progress positioning Wellfield to deliver next generation fintech solutions based on blockchain technology beginning later this year. The acquisition of Coinmama, which we expect to close in Q2 of 2022, will add approximately US$130 million in annual sales1 to Wellfield's top line. Even more importantly, Coinmama brings 3.5 million registered users to the Company, a trusted consumer-facing brand and millions of unique visitors per year, beyond its current user base. We will engage with these audiences to enable the rapid launch of our blockchain-based products and services later this year, and have identified several opportunities to grow Coinmama's user base and enhance the monetization of these users, over the next several years."

Summary Financial Information

Cash balance of $17.6 million at December 31, 2021 .

at . Net loss of $5.3 million in FY 2021 (including non-recurring expense of $2.4 million related to the Company's TSXV listing) compared to $0.1 million in FY 2020.

Summary of Recent Developments during 2022

Announced Coinmama acquisition, boosting Wellfield's distribution and reach on a global scale – On March 24, 2022 , the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Coinmama, an Israel -based digital asset dealer incorporated in 2013 and operating under the name Coinmama. Coinmama has built a global platform for consumers to buy and sell digital currencies using everyday payment methods under local compliance. Coinmama has demonstrated consistent sales growth and has served more than 3.5 million registered users, each of which has undergone regulatory verification and transacted on the platform.





– On , the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Coinmama, an -based digital asset dealer incorporated in 2013 and operating under the name Coinmama. Coinmama has built a global platform for consumers to buy and sell digital currencies using everyday payment methods under local compliance. Coinmama has demonstrated consistent sales growth and has served more than 3.5 million registered users, each of which has undergone regulatory verification and transacted on the platform. Added digital identity layer to portfolio through partnership and strategic investment in Verif-y, a US-based leader in the digital identification sector – On February 28, 2022 , Wellfield announced a partnership and strategic investment in Verif-y, a US-based leader in the Digital ID space, that has developed and commercialized Distributed Digital Identity and Credentialing Services that are already in use by established financial institutions and government entities.





– On , Wellfield announced a partnership and strategic investment in Verif-y, a US-based leader in the Digital ID space, that has developed and commercialized Distributed Digital Identity and Credentialing Services that are already in use by established financial institutions and government entities. Expanded engineering development capacity for Seamless Brand with a new hub in Portugal – On January 19, 2022 , Wellfield announced a partnership with Exaud, LDA to establish a development hub in Portugal , with a mandate to support the Seamless development pipeline. Headquartered in Greater Porto , with an additional office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands , and a representative office in Düsseldorf, Germany , Exaud is a global software solution provider, across various industries such as Automotive & Manufacturing, Fintech & Financial Services, Software & Hi-Tech, Media & Digital Education and Retail & Logistics.

________________________ 1 Unaudited fiscal 2021 results

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV:WFLD; FRANKFURT: K8D)

Wellfield builds advanced technology that uses blockchain to create the next generation of financial solutions for institutions and consumers. The Company has strong academic, business and development expertise in the rapidly growing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, building its branded applications and critical infrastructure solutions directly on public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

