WellDone Inc. Gets COR™ Certified - the Highest Safety Standard for Construction in Ontario

On November 4, 2022, WellDone Inc., a building restoration expert in the GTA and beyond, has become COR™ certified meeting the strict COR™ criteria based on standards set by the Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA).

Alexander Ivanov holding the COR certificate for WellDone Inc. (CNW Group/WellDone Inc.)

COR™ certification is the golden standard within the construction industry. Companies that acquire this critical certification have proven their commitment to worker safety and creating a safety-conscious culture. This speaks to WellDone Inc.'s integrity and demonstrates that they put the safety of their workers and worksites first. The COR™ certification also tells you that the company's procedures are designed to improve productivity and efficiencies through operations excellence.

"Safety is woven into our culture. It is a way of life, part of our day-to-day behaviour," Alexander Ivanov, President at WellDone Inc. explains. "It touches us all in a very profound way. Regardless of their role, every team member shares the same safety-first mindset. This certification is not so much a badge of honour for us, it's the way we choose to work and live by."

COR™ certification is just the beginning. WellDone Inc. is committed to fostering and implementing corrective procedures that continuously improve the restoration company's safety efforts. As a result, each project that WellDone Inc. undertakes is completed efficiently, safely, on time, and within budget.

About WellDone Inc.

WellDone Inc. is a building restoration company, servicing the commercial and residential industry– from hotels and office buildings, to condominium corporations, rental apartment buildings and retail shopping centers. WellDone Inc.'s services include building restoration for facade, structural and parking garages, as well as new construction that include windows and doors, balcony guardrails, and roofing.

Proudly recognized as one of the winners on the GROWTH 2020 list – a highly coveted and influential ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies – WellDone Inc. attributes its success to the safety-first mindset.

