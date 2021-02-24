Well Told Inc. Annouces Key New Hires Including Fabien Brault as Director of Sales

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Well Told Inc. ("Well Told" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the apppointment of Fabien Brault as director of sales, along with Geoff St. Clair as director of finance.

Brault brings extensive experience in the consumer package goods industry. As the US national sales manager at GURU Organic Energy Beverages, Brault was a key contributor to the company's strong double-digit growth. Prior to GURU, Fabien spent nine years at Mars Canada, where he achieved exceptional sales growth and received the Mars Canada Sales Award three times.

"I'm very excited to be part of Well Told's mission," said Brault. "Every day more and more shoppers are discovering the health benefits of plant-based ingredients and I truly believe that Well Told is capable of becoming a top global brand in the wellness category."

"Fabien's experience both in Canada and the US in CPG, particularly in the plant-based space will be invaluable to helping propel us forward," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told Inc. "I'm excited to have someone of his caliber join the team."

St. Clair comes from Aurora Cannabis, where he worked in Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to joining Aurora, Geoff worked in asset management for Jarislowsky Fraser.

"After observing the evolution of the plant-based industry, I could not be more excited to join the Well Told team and work towards building a global plant-based CPG company," said St. Clair.

About Well Told Inc.

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. Well Told is on a mission to make the world a healthier place through plants. All the unique formulations are free of synthetics, fillers and isolates, and offer scientifically proven results.

For further information: Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO at [email protected]; Kylie McGregor, publicist at [email protected]