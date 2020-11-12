WELL's Diversified Businesses Deliver Record Third Quarter 2020 Results with New Acquisitions Driving Annualized Revenue Run-Rate to $68M

WELL achieved another record quarter for Q3-2020 with revenue of $12,245,735 and record Gross profit (1) of $5,045,440 , representing 50% and 75% year-over-year ("YoY") growth respectively. Coupled with recently completed and announced acquisitions, WELL is currently on a ~$68M annualized revenue run-rate and growing quickly.

WELL has a healthy balance sheet, with over $100M of cash and no debt as a result of the completion of a $23M private placement led by Sir Li Ka -shing in September and a recently completed $80.5M bought deal financing closed on October 22, 2020 .

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announces it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for Fiscal Third Quarter 2020, representing the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

"Third Quarter 2020 was another outstanding record quarter as we experienced a strong rebound of physical in-clinic patient visits following the COVID-19 related lock-downs while continuing to maintain and expand our telehealth patient care volumes demonstrating the value of WELL's resilient clicks-and-bricks hybrid service delivery approach," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "The Company has also appreciably diversified itself into several business units(3) and made a number of key acquisitions over the past several months. The acquisition of Cycura has added critical expertise in healthcare related cybersecurity, while DoctorCare has allowed us to provide additional billing and back-office services to clinics and practitioners across the country. We are also very pleased to have announced the closing of WELL's 100% ownership of INSIG earlier this morning. We believe the combination of INSIG's Tia Health and WELL's VirtualClinic+ platforms positions WELL as one of the top providers of telehealth services in Canada. Also, in the third quarter the Company launched its apps.health marketplace for healthcare practitioners to browse and engage with integrated EMR apps built by third-party application developers. This marketplace now features 26 apps related to clinical efficiency and improved patient care. WELL is extremely well positioned to continue to carry out its disciplined capital allocation strategy given its strong treasury position and robust pipeline of highly accretive acquisition opportunities."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

WELL achieved record quarterly revenue of $12,245,735 during Q3-2020, compared to revenue of $8,189,678 generated during Q3-2019, an increase of 50% driven by acquisitions during the past year and the addition of telehealth related revenue.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

During the quarter WELL converted all outstanding debentures to common shares, resulting in the Company having no debt or debt instruments on its balance sheet as at September 30, 2020 .

Subsequent Events:

On October 22, 2020 , WELL completed a bought deal public offering of 11,927,800 common shares at a price of $6.75 for gross proceeds of approximately $80.5M . Certain members of the WELL management team, including but not limited to the CEO, CFO and Chief Medical Officer participated in the offering in the aggregate of 138,400 shares.

Outlook:

The Company's outlook for Q4-2020 is boosted from the benefit of having recently completed acquisitions of Cycura, Easy Allied, DoctorCare, INSIG and the imminent closing of the Circle Medical transaction. Thus far in Q4-2020, WELL has experienced steady growth in its patient services revenue with an increase of both in-clinic patient visits as well as virtual care consultations.

WELL's goals for the foreseeable future, are to: (i) achieve organic revenue growth in its operating businesses; (ii) continue to follow a disciplined acquisition and capital allocation strategy; and (iii) increase market share and awareness of its digital health initiatives.

Selected Unaudited Interim Financial Highlights:

Please see SEDAR for complete copies of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Three months ended

September 30, 2019 Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

$ $ $ $ Revenue 12,245,735 8,189,678 33,050,879 22,979,992 Cost of clinical, digital and cybersecurity services (7,200,295) (5,309,054) (19,836,653) (15,580,976) Gross Profit(1) 5,045,440 2,880,624 13,214,226 7,399,016 Gross Margin(1) 41.2% 35.2% 40.0% 32.2% Adjusted EBITDA(2) (153,488) (512,076) (857,212) (1,406,796) Net loss and total comprehensive loss (3,581,182) (4,833,216) (8,983,136) (8,009,981) Net loss per share - for the period (0.03) (0.05) (0.07) (0.09) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (basic and diluted) 134,411,897 97,791,445 126,275,468 91,957,814









Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA(2)







Net loss for the period (3,581,182) (4,833,216) (8,983,136) (8,009,981) Depreciation and amortization 848,597 422,983 2,403,138 1,210,158 Income tax (23,489) 76,176 145,516 161,176 Interest income (60,761) (59,186) (236,068) (139,812) Interest expense 505,915 553,805 1,599,635 1,079,013 Rent expense on finance leases (542,717) (469,029) (1,546,770) (1,291,799) Stock-based compensation 1,311,995 1,023,857 2,988,088 2,250,975 Special warrants related expenses - 2,458,790 - 2,458,790 Time-based earn-out expense 391,415 115,934 1,236,040 388,376 Transaction, restructuring, & integration costs

expensed 836,667 197,810 1,291,050 486,308 Share of loss of associate 160,072 - 245,295 - Adjusted EBITDA(2) (153,488) (512,076) (857,212) (1,406,796)

Footnotes:

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Gross profit and gross margin do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines gross profit as revenue less cost of clinical, digital and cybersecurity services and gross margin as gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Gross profit and gross margin should not be construed as an alternative for revenue or net loss determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that gross profit and gross margin are meaningful metrics in assessing the Company's financial performance and operational efficiency. (2) Non-GAAP measure. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (i) less net rent expense on premise leases considered to be finance leases under IFRS and (ii) before transaction, restructuring, and integration costs, time-based earn-out expense, special warrants related expenses, share of loss of associate and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. (3) WELL's operating businesses are now organized across six distinct business units as follows: WELL Clinic Network, WELL EMR Group (Electonic Medical Records), WELL Digital Health Apps, Cycura Data Protection, WELL Allied Health and WELL Billing & Backoffice.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.WELL.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: all statements in the "Outlook" section of this news release, including the Company's goals for 2020 and the intention to achieve organic growth, follow a disciplined capital allocation strategy and increase market share of its VirtualClinic+ telehealth service; the belief that WELL has a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities; and the intention to execute on its acquisition strategy. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain future financing on suitable terms; and that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

