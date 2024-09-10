WELL Provides Corporate Update on Canadian Clinics Reflecting Strong Growth Momentum and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) Performance

In the last 10 days, WELL has closed the acquisition of 3 primary care clinics in BC and executed definitive agreements to acquire 4 diagnostic imaging clinics in Alberta with combined revenues of $17M at 7% operating margins, not including post transaction synergies.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce several important updates to its Canadian clinics business.

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL, commented "Our historical ROIC1 in the Canadian clinics Business has been strong at 14% with our primary care network achieving figures of approximately 25%, demonstrating our ability to consistently create value. Looking ahead, we are very excited about the opportunities before us. With an obtainable market that exceeds ten times the size of our existing business, we see significant room for growth and are finding opportunities to reinvest at rates of return higher than our historical averages. This environment supports our expansion efforts and allows us to deliver greater long-term value for our shareholders."

Strong Pre-Tax Unlevered ROIC1 Performance Across Canadian Clinics



WELL Health

Diagnostics Primary Care Total Canadian

Clinics Pre-Tax Unlevered ROIC1 11 % 25 % 14 %



WELL's Canadian Clinics business continues to deliver a solid Pre-Tax Unlevered Return on Invested Capital1 (ROIC) of 14%. This strong Pre-Tax Unlevered ROIC reflects WELL's ability to efficiently generate value from its investments in healthcare services. A 14% Pre-Tax Unlevered ROIC indicates that WELL is consistently creating returns well above its cost of capital, demonstrating the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution.

With a large addressable market and a robust pipeline of additional targets, WELL continues to see a compelling opportunity to allocate incremental capital into its Canadian clinic Business unit. WELL expects ROIC to rise over time, driven by high-return tuck-in acquisitions, organic growth, and clinic transformation efforts using its latest generation of AI-enabled technology tools.

New Canadian Clinical Acquisitions

In the past 10 days, WELL has completed the acquisition of three primary care clinics in British Columbia and executed definitive agreements to acquire four diagnostic imaging clinics in Alberta, representing combined annual revenues of $17.8 million at 7% operating margins not including post transaction synergies. These tuck-in acquisitions were all financed from cash on hand at4 times Adj EBITDA upfront and approximately 5.6x EBITDA with fully paid earnouts and further advance WELL's goal of building a nationwide healthcare platform that integrates primary care and diagnostics across multiple provinces. By enhancing its presence in British Columbia and Alberta, WELL is positioned to capture more market share and strengthen its ecosystem of patient services.

WELL plans to apply its proven expertise in operational management and clinic transformation to these newly acquired clinics, aiming to improve operating margins by an average of 1000 basis points within the next 1-2 years. This focus on operational optimization will help these clinics generate enhanced long-term profitability and improve the overall patient experience.

2023 and Early 2024 Clinic Cohort Update: Significant Progress in Transformation

In Q4 2023, WELL acquired or absorbed 21 clinics, inclusive of legacy MCI OneHealth and MB Clinic networks, followed by 10 clinics from Shoppers Drug Mart in June 2024. These clinics were all originally operating with negative adjusted EBITDA margins but have since made notable progress in their margin profile, demonstrating the effectiveness of WELL's clinic transformation team. This cohort of clinics are now operating profitably, with mid-single digit operating margins for the legacy MCI OneHealth and MB Clinic, and slightly lower margins for the newly acquired Shoppers Drug Mart clinics.

WELL's purposeful application of technology and operational support has provided a substantial amount of support to physicians and their practices, such as Dr. Macdonald in Vancouver, BC who joined the WELL Health network two years ago as part of WELL's first absorbed clinic in the Fairview Vancouver area.

Dr. Stephen Macdonald commented, "Before having WELL absorb my practice into their network, I was overburdened with the day to day operating of my clinic - leases, HR, and bill payments. I was running a small business while taking care of my patients. Having WELL come in and manage the day to day running of the clinic has allowed me to focus solely on the thing I love, being a physician to my patients, and I could not be happier."

WELL's clinic transformation team is making progress across the country and has now doubled its clinic transformation team to 6 core members from last year not including the rest of WELL's shared services team and is expected to continue ramping up.

WELL's Growing Clinic Pipeline

WELL's Canadian clinic acquisition and absorption pipeline has grown to 5 signed LOIs representing $11.8M in revenues at 5% operating margins and more than 50 clinics in pre-LOI review. As WELL looks to seek liquidity from certain US assets, it continues to expand its Canadian clinic pipeline where it enjoys superior rates of ROIC.

Footnotes:

1. WELL defines Pre-Tax Unlevered ROIC for its Canadian clinics business as the Adjusted EBITDA of the business unit divided by the total M&A consideration, including upfront cash, share consideration, and realized and future earn-out payments. The Total M&A consideration used in the Pre-Tax Unlevered ROIC calculation excludes any allocation of corporate overhead, Property, Plant & Equipment, and Working Capital. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this non-GAAP ratio include Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP ratio is not a standardized financial measure used to prepare the Company's financial statements and may not be a comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The Company uses these non-GAAP standardized measures as supplemental indicators of its financial and operating performance which the Company believes allows for meaningful analysis of trends in its clinic business.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 37,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 180 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

