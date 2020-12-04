WELL Health to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences Hosted by Stifel GMP and LD-Micro

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, WELL's Chairman and CEO will be participating in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:30pm EST ( 9:30am PST )

The Future of Healthcare Virtual Summit hosted by Stifel GMP.

Stifel GMP is hosting a series of in-depth presentations with leading industry experts who will discuss how their companies are impacting and shaping the healthcare system of the future. To register please contact your Stifel GMP representative or email: [email protected]



Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:20pm EST ( 10:20am PST ) on Track #3

13th Annual LD-Micro Main Event.

LD Micro, who was recently acquired by SRAX, hosts one of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world with 250+ companies scheduled to present. For more information and to register for this event, visit: https://ve.mysequire.com/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com or virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

For further information: For further information:Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-572-6392

