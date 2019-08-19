WELL Health to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL") (TSX.V: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, will hold a call to discuss its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer and Pardeep S. Sangha Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday August 22, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time)

Dial-in: 1-416-764-8609 (Toronto local) or 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-Free)

Conference ID: 54030543

Replay accessible for 7 days:

Replay dial-in: 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Playback passcode: 030543#

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health. In the last 12 months, WELL physicians served approximately 600,000 patient visits through its network of 19 medical clinics. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WELL.V. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, investor@well.company, www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266

