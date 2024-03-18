WELL Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 12:30 pm ET (9:30 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Participant Details:

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Local - Toronto: 416-764-8650

Local - Vancouver: 778-383-7413

North American Toll Free: +1-888-664-6383

International: +1-416-764-8650

Webcast URL: https://well.company/events/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 165 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

