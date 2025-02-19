WELL Health's Subsidiary WELLSTAR Provides Corporate Update on its Recent Acquisitions and Announces Strategic Additions to its Management Team

WELLSTAR has made two key additions to its management team, Sarah Xu has joined as Vice President of Growth Operations and Frank Seiferth has joined as Vice President of Product. Sarah and Frank bring deep industry experience and leadership backgrounds including Google, Ambience Healthcare, Blue-Dot and Amdocs.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or "the Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce key updates regarding its subsidiary WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR"), the leading provider of healthcare technology solutions in Canada. WELLSTAR announces key additions to its management team, Sarah Xu as Vice President of Growth Operations and Frank Seiferth as Vice President of Product. The Company also provides an update on its recent acquisitions of Microquest and Bluebird iT.

Amir Javidan, CEO of WELLSTAR, commented, "As WELLSTAR scales its operations and prepares to be spun out of WELL, as a separate public company that will be majority owned and controlled by WELL, we are delighted to announce the recent addition of tremendously talented senior leaders to the WELLSTAR team. Sarah and Frank have been appointed to new senior roles within the company, while Brandon Blanck, CEO of Microquest and John Solomos, CEO of Bluebird iT, have joined us through the acquisitions of those two companies. In previous roles, Sarah spent significant time and effort at Google in global business strategy and operations, using her knowledge of customer acquisition to help scale some of the most important and valuable brands we see in the HCIT marketplace. Frank, as Head of Product at BlueDot, leveraged AI to anticipate, understand, and respond to threats by building a best-in-breed infectious disease intelligence provider."

Mr. Javidan further adds, "We are also very pleased to welcome Brandon Blanck and John Solomos, as well as their talented teams to the WELLSTAR family. Brandon and John will stay in their current operator roles and focus on growing their businesses while delivering value to their customers and ecosystem partners. Microquest and Bluebird iT are proving to be key assets that expand WELLSTAR's footprint across Canada and complement our existing solutions."

Microquest is a leading EMR solution serving 375 clinics and 1,600 providers in the province of Alberta. Bluebird iT is the largest provider of IT services to outpatient healthcare clinics in Canada, making it the leading deployment provider of technology for Canadian doctors.

Bluebird iT supports over 700 clinics and hospitals across Canada and will be looking to expand organically and inorganically as a trusted, vendor-agnostic provider that delivers exceptional technology solutions and services to its clinic customers. WELL has acquired a 51% stake with founder ownership maintaining 49%.

With these acquisitions, WELLSTAR now has over 330 team members and delivers technology solutions to over 40% of all physicians in Canada, reinforcing its position as an enabling force in digital health. The Company's experienced leadership team is focused on driving innovation, expanding technology offerings, and strengthening relationships with healthcare providers. WELLSTAR's goal is to support providers in overcoming the significant administrative burden they currently face through the use of next-generation digital and AI-enabled software solutions. WELLSTAR supports one of the largest ecosystems of solutions for the digital enablement of healthcare in Canada, including:

Provincially integrated primary and specialty-care EMRs.

Revenue optimization, including automated insured and uninsured billing management.

Patient engagement solutions, including online booking, secure messaging, and E-referrals.

AI-enabled automation solutions, including ambient scribe, inbox management, and rare and chronic disease decision support tools.

By delivering scalable, interoperable solutions, the Company is committed to enhancing practice efficiency, improving patient care, and creating long-term value for Canadian healthcare.

WELLSTAR is pleased to announce that it has appointed two new leaders to key posts in the company's senior leadership team:

Sarah Xu – Vice President Growth Operations

Sarah Xu brings extensive experience in growth strategy, business intelligence, and healthcare technology. As VP of Growth Operations at WELL, she will play a key role in scaling WELLSTAR's market presence and optimizing growth initiatives across its portfolio.

Sarah is a healthcare go-to-market leader with a proven track record of scaling growth-stage companies and startups across Google, Ambience Healthcare, and Circle Medical. She has rejoined WELL, having previously led Circle Medical as Head of Growth, where she built the growth engine that profitably drove 10X revenue growth over 18 months and scaled the company from 8 to 200+ clinicians. Sarah led companies through hypergrowth at Google, partnering closely to identify and execute transformative strategies that unlocked 2X-10X profitable growth. Her success in consistently driving outsized revenue growth and identifying opportunities to profitably leverage Google's machine learning capabilities across its SEO and paid acquisition channels enabled her to scale companies in the D2C and enterprise SaaS space effectively.

Sarah most recently brought to market leading healthcare AI technology at US-based Ambience Healthcare, where she established the sales and marketing teams and successfully launched the non-founder sales motions driving the first seven-figure sales of ambient scribing tools with leading enterprise health systems in the US. Sarah joined the company pre-revenue as its first business hire and led its go-to-market function through its USD$70M Series B led by Kleiner Perkins and OpenAI.

At WELLSTAR, Sarah is focused on accelerating growth initiatives, optimizing data-driven strategies, and expanding market penetration through strategic partnerships and operational efficiencies. Her expertise in scaling healthcare technology businesses will be instrumental in driving WELLSTAR's next growth phase.

Frank Seiferth – Vice President of Product

Frank is a seasoned SaaS product leader with over 25 years of experience driving innovation, growth, and market expansion across health-tech, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and supply chain. He has successfully led multiple companies through high-growth transitions, IPOs, and successful exits, shaping product strategy and execution. At health-tech Bluedot, he led the product strategy for its AI-driven disease outbreak intelligence, enabling the company to detect COVID-19 in China first—nine days ahead of global health organizations.

Previously, Frank held senior product leadership roles at Tecsys and Amdocs, where he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives, expanded market presence, integrated acquisitions, and drove product innovation. Known for building high-performance teams and fostering innovation, he excels in scaling products, leading AI-driven transformation, and driving product-led growth. Frank is an inventor with multiple patents and holds a master's degree in Communication Technology (Diplom-Ingenieur FH) from the University of Zwickau, Germany.

At WELLSTAR, Frank will be responsible for leading product strategy and execution across all the portfolio of products, including EMR, digital apps, AI tools, medical billing and clinic back-office solutions.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 38,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 200 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company

About WELLSTAR

WELLSTAR (WELLSTAR.health) empowers healthcare providers with innovative technology and services to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. WELLSTAR offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet the needs of healthcare providers, including: (i) Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software for primary care and specialist providers; (ii) Digital Health Apps including OceanMD and a suite of AI automation solutions, as well as the apps.health marketplace; and (iii) Medical billing and back-office solutions including revenue cycle management (RCM) and technology solutions. WELLSTAR's comprehensive range of products and solutions are designed to streamline care delivery, integrate fragmented healthcare systems, reduce provider burnout, and improve patient healthcare experiences and outcomes.

