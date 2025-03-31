WELL Health Reports Record Patient Visits and Total Care Interactions in FY 2024

WELL delivered more than 5.7 million patient visits in fiscal 2024 representing YoY growth of 32% driven mostly by organic growth of 30%

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce strong preliminary operational results for its Patient Services businesses for the full year ended December 31, 2024. These results include record patient visits and Total Care Interactions.

Hamed Shahbazi, CEO of WELL, commented "Our Canadian Clinics underpinned by our technology enabled care model continues to lead the way in driving strong organic growth for the Company enterprise wide. We are very proud of and grateful to the healthcare providers and technologists working together to drive the best patient outcomes possible."



2024 2023 Y/Y

Growth Organic

Growth Canada Patient Visits 3,125,011 2,312,799 35 % 32 % US Patient Visits 2,576,557 2,013,613 28 % 28 % Total Visits 5,701,568 4,326,412 32 % 30 %









Technology Interactions(1) 2,660,911 1,881,114 41 % 41 % Billed Provider Hours(2) 354,402 164,719 115 % 115 % Total Interactions 8,716,881 6,372,245 37 % 34 %

WELL Canada Clinics Annual Growth Breakdown



Y/Y Same Clinic +26 % Absorption +6 % Total Organic +32 % Inorganic Growth +3 % Total Growth +35 %

Footnotes:

Technology Interactions means the total number of bookings facilitated by certain technology platforms including OceanMD, Insig, and Adracare. Billed Provider Hours means the hours that providers bill under RADAR Healthcare Providers which is owned and operated by WELL's CRH Medical Subsidiary.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 41,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 200 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward Looking Statements

