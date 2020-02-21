WELL Health Recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company for the Third Year in a Row

WELL was the top ranked company in the Diversified Industries Sector with a market cap increase of 385% and a share price increase of 247% in 2019.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has been named as one of the Venture 50 Companies for 2020 by the TSX Venture Exchange. WELL was the top ranked company in the Diversified Industries Sector with a market cap increase of 385% and a share price increase of 247% in 2019. WELL also previously received this award in 2018 and 2019.

"We are once again honored to be recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "The TSX Venture Exchange has been a great platform for WELL to develop its business and has been a fantastic stepping-stone leading to our graduation to the TSX Exchange earlier this year."

The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, selected based on three equally weighted criteria which are market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL.T". WELL has been recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, VP Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 604-628-7266, [email protected], www.WELL.company

