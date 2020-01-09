WELL Health Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the TSX and will Ring Opening Bell at TSX

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX.V: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares on the TSX and delist from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). WELL's common shares will commence trading on the TSX at the market open on Friday, January 10, 2020. WELL's common shares will trade on the TSX under the stock symbol "WELL", and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX-V at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

WELL will commemorate its listing on the TSX by ringing the opening bell of the TSX on Friday, January 10, 2020. WELL Founder and CEO, Hamed Shahbazi will be joined in ringing the opening bell by other members of WELL's senior management, certain members of WELL's Board of Directors and other professional colleagues who have been supportive of WELL's journey to date.

"It's truly an honour to be ringing the opening bell at the TSX," said Mr. Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "Migrating to the TSX is a significant milestone in the Company's history and recognition of WELL's rapid accent to becoming a leading provider of primary healthcare services and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software in Canada. We believe that there are many benefits to WELL's stakeholders as a result of this graduation."

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 946 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WELL.v" until Jan 9th with a symbol change to "WELL.T" as of Jan 10th when it formally lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: statements relating to the up-listing to the TSX; the benefits of such listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; inability to satisfy listing conditions; and the risk factors noted in the Company's MD&A and other public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, [email protected], www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266

