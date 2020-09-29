WELL Health Launches "apps.health", a Digital Health App Marketplace for EMR users

apps.health is a marketplace and innovation hub for digital health. Its mission is to connect healthcare professionals with new and pioneering solutions or "apps" which integrate securely and seamlessly with a clinic's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software.

is a marketplace and innovation hub for digital health. Its mission is to connect healthcare professionals with new and pioneering solutions or "apps" which integrate securely and seamlessly with a clinic's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software. apps.health is a platform for digital health technology companies and/or third-party software developers to collaborate with WELL to promote and accelerate the adoption of their products and services and by doing so accelerate adoption of improved healthcare experiences for both physicians and their patients.

is a platform for digital health technology companies and/or third-party software developers to collaborate with WELL to promote and accelerate the adoption of their products and services and by doing so accelerate adoption of improved healthcare experiences for both physicians and their patients. apps.health currently features approximately 20 digital health applications provided by 12 app publishers and is expected to more than triple the number of solutions by mid-2021. Some of the applications already featured on the app marketplace are related to telehealth, online patient booking, referral handling and AI workflow automation to help enhance clinical efficiency.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce the launch of apps.health, a digital health app marketplace and innovation hub that connects digital health technology companies and software developers to the WELL network of over 2,000 primary healthcare clinics and 10,000 physicians. WELL intends on collaborating with digital health application developers to market and promote the features and benefits of their products and services to clinics and physicians, and by doing so accelerate adoption and enable improved healthcare experiences for both physicians and patients.

"To our knowledge apps.health is the first comprehensive offering of a digital health marketplace for EMR integrated apps in Canada that allow digital health software and technology companies to showcase their capabilities and provide a call to action," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "Our objective with apps.health is to provide an environment where clinicians and app publishers can meet and transparently discover opportunities to modernize and digitize practices across the country."

Selecting the right technology solution for a healthcare clinic can be an overwhelming experience for healthcare providers. apps.health provides a single destination where practitioners and healthcare providers can discover digital tools and applications that have been reviewed and curated by WELL to ensure meaningful clinical value and effectiveness. The applications and software solutions available on apps.health tightly integrate with WELL's OSCAR(1) Pro EMR. The solutions are highly integrative and have undergone rigorous testing by third party developers. Furthermore, all app publishers on the apps.health marketplace have been required to provide current information on their security and privacy posture.

The apps.health marketplace is a powerful channel for third party application developers who want to market their solutions to WELL's growing network of over 2,000 clinics and 10,000 physicians across Canada. The apps.health developer program provides assistance to third party developers to integrate to OSCAR Pro EMR, and other EMR solutions in the future. Healthcare clinics can have confidence working with third party application developers whose applications and software tools have been reviewed by WELL.

"We are really excited about the impact that apps.health can have on primary healthcare and patient health experiences," said Shervin Bakhtiari, General Manager of WELL Digital Health Apps business unit. "For healthcare providers, apps.health makes it easier than ever to connect your EMR, staff and physicians with applications designed to improve clinic efficiency, patient experience and ultimately health outcomes."

The apps.health marketplace already features 12 partners including Insig, Phelix.ai, Ocean by CognisantMD, Cliniconex, Auxita, Excelleris a division of LifeLabs, Veribook, Empower Health, CHIME Technology Inc., Health Data Coalition, and McMaster University Department of Family Medicine offering approximately 20 applications encompassing solution categories including, but not limited to telehealth, online booking, AI-driven workflow automation, patient messaging/reminders, requisition eOrders, patient triage and in-take forms, clinical dashboards, eReferrals, COVID-19 screening, and patient check-in and waiting room automation. WELL will be looking to quickly add more app publishers in the coming weeks and months with the goal to triple the number of apps provided on the marketplace by mid-2021.

For more information on apps.health please visit apps.health or contact [email protected]

1. OSCAR, an acronym for "Open Source Clinical Application Resource", is an open-source EMR or "Electronic Medical Records" system developed by McMaster University's Department of Family Medicine to inspire collaboration between the wide spectrum of health professionals with the goal to drive downstream benefits to patient care.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation the statements that: apps.health may accelerate adoption of improved healthcare experiences; applications are expected to triple by mid-2021; and the initiative may positively benefit primary healthcare and patient experience. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; COVID-19 related risks; issues associated with application development, usage and integration; cyber-security and privacy related risks; risks that future results may vary from historical results; and that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, VP Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-572-6392; Lauren Arnold, Talkshop Media, [email protected], 647-869-1438

Related Links

well.company

