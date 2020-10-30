WELL Health Introduces Six New Digital Health Applications on its "apps.health" Marketplace

WELL has introduced six new digital apps on its apps.health marketplace in the areas of doctor billing, COVID-19 screening, clinic directory, online booking and reminders. The apps.health marketplace now includes a total of 26 digital health applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX : WELL) (the "Company or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has expanded its apps.health marketplace to include a total of 26 digital health applications provided by 14 different app publishers. apps.health is WELL's digital health app marketplace and innovation hub that connects digital health technology companies and software developers to the WELL network of over 2,000 primary healthcare clinics and 10,000 physicians across Canada. Its mission is to connect healthcare professionals with new and pioneering solutions or "apps" which integrate securely and seamlessly with a clinic's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software.

"We've experienced an incredible amount of interest and activity with our apps.health marketplace since launching only a few weeks ago and I am very excited with the launch of six new apps on the marketplace today," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "apps.health is a unique platform that provides a single destination where clinicians and healthcare providers can discover digital tools and applications that have been reviewed and curated by WELL to ensure meaningful clinical value and effectiveness. I am very proud of our Digital Health Apps group that has onboarded these new 'apps' so quickly and is working diligently to continue to rapidly expand the platform."

apps.health is a platform for digital health technology companies and/or third-party software developers to collaborate with WELL to promote and accelerate the adoption of their products and services and by doing so accelerate adoption of improved healthcare experiences for both physicians and their patients. Healthcare clinics can have confidence working with third party application developers whose applications and software tools have been reviewed by WELL.

The new apps added to the apps.health marketplace today include:

DoctorCare provides transparent and detailed financial reporting, analytics, insights and recommendations that ensure doctors have peace of mind in understanding their billings and are empowered to optimize their practice.

Safe Entry by Phelix.ai is a smart contactless COVID-19 screening app that provides a clinic check-in solution that protects both patients and staff; while also providing wait-list notification, wayfinding and remote ID and consent verification.

iamsick by Empower Health is a Canada-wide directory of hospitals, medical clinics and pharmacies. It includes online appointment booking and wait-times and is widely available on web and mobile devices.

Pro Reminders by WELL Health provides customized reminder messages that can be sent to patients via SMS, email or phone; thereby reducing last minute cancellations and no-shows to optimize a clinic's efficiency.

BookMD by WELL Health is an online booking tool that can be managed directly within the OSCAR Pro allowing clinics to provide customized appointment booking capabilities to rostered patients.

In addition to these new applications, WELL previously published 20 applications on the apps.health marketplace, including services such as telehealth, online patient booking, referral handling and AI workflow automation. The apps.health developer program provides assistance to third party developers to integrate with WELL's OSCAR Pro EMR, and other EMR solutions in the future. For more information on apps.health please visit https://apps.health or contact [email protected]

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and the Company was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access WELL's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: that the Company may onboard additional apps; the platform may accelerate the adoption of healthcare for physicians and patients; and the platform may provide assistance to integrate third party developers with WELL EMR solutions in the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties regarding WELL's digital health applications business, including: that WELL's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; privacy and cyber security risks; and competition for expertise and resources to promote increased growth and development. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-572-6392

