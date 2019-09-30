WELL Health forms "WELL EMR Group", launches OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition with McMaster University and achieves OntarioMD EMR Certification

WELL Health is renaming KAI Innovations as WELL EMR Group and consolidating all of its OSCAR 1 assets in this subsidiary to create one clear national brand

assets in this subsidiary to create one clear national brand WELL EMR Group and the McMaster University Department of Family Medicine are pleased to introduce OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition as a national, enterprise grade EMR solution to serve clinicians and patients across the spectrum of health services

Department of Family Medicine are pleased to introduce OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition as a national, enterprise grade EMR solution to serve clinicians and patients across the spectrum of health services WELL EMR Group (formerly KAI Innovations) has certified OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition through OntarioMD's EMR Certification Program enabling the Company to become the standalone leader in the open-source EMR landscape

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce the formation of WELL EMR Group. The WELL EMR Group will be the Company's single entity encompassing its EMR assets to offer physicians across the country one place to go for all of their EMR needs.

"One of the key missions we had when entering healthcare was to break down the siloed approach that has hindered the ability for care to be delivered efficiently," said Hamed Shahbazi, CEO of WELL Health. "By introducing a single nationwide group for our EMR initiatives, we want to elevate our efforts to drive enhanced innovation and security for doctors on our platform without the constraints of managing multiple regional brands, teams and code bases." The newly formed group will immediately include WELL's existing OSCAR assets of KAI Innovations, NerdEMR, OSCARprn, as well as any other acquisitions the Company closes, such as the recently announced proposed acquisition of OSCARwest. "Our focus with this approach will be to continue to consolidate and defragment healthcare IT challenges" said Mr. Shahbazi.

WELL is also very pleased to announce that its WELL EMR Group is collaborating with McMaster University's Department of Family Medicine to launch OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition. Building on McMaster's leadership and innovation that, with the OSCAR community, has made OSCAR a leading EMR brand in Canada, WELL EMR Group brings enhanced capacity for innovation, interoperability and enterprise scale. OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition brings these combined strengths together in one, national open-source EMR software that clinicians and patients can count on for the highest levels of security, ethical data stewardship, innovation and responsiveness. Its introduction marks the first step in the change in the OSCAR community's approach to certification in Ontario announced last week.

"Through this collaboration with the WELL EMR Group, we have the potential to realize an unprecedented level of integration, innovation and national impact through digital health," said Dr. David Price, Chair of McMaster's Department of Family Medicine. "We share WELL's commitment to enabling better health in collaboration with clinicians, patients, governments, academic institutions and industry. This is only the beginning of what we can do together, and it aligns perfectly with McMaster's vision for a brighter world."

OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition Version 1 has been certified by OntarioMD's EMR Certification Program. OntarioMD's EMR Certification ensures a minimum set of expectations are met and maintained as a prerequisite for EMR platforms to connect with Ontario's provincial digital health assets. This will also enable WELL to continue to work on key provincial initiatives and Proof of Concept projects with OntarioMD and its service delivery partners.

"It is a very exciting opportunity for all of us at WELL to play a role in the bigger picture of healthcare," said Arjun Kumar, CIO of WELL Health who leads WELL EMR Group. "Our key focus has always been to enable better patient outcomes, and innovation plays a key role in achieving this goal."

1. OSCAR is an acronym that stands for "Open Source Clinical Application Resource", and was originally developed by McMaster University.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL currently owns and operates 19 primary health medical clinics and provides EMR software and service to approximately 856 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WELL.V. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

About McMaster University and its Department of Family Medicine

McMaster University is committed to creating a brighter world through its teaching, research and community engagement that enhances societal health and well-being. Through its Department of Family Medicine, in collaboration with the OSCAR community, McMaster's leadership in OSCAR's continuing evolution is contributing to that brighter world as it enables improved health and health system outcomes at home and around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: the goal to drive innovation and security for doctors; the proposed acquisition of OSCARwest; the intent to consolidate and defragment healthcare IT challenges; the intent for OSCAR McMaster Professional Edition to be for clinicians and patients as a service they can use for the highest levels of security, ethical data stewardship, innovation and responsiveness; the intent to focus on better patient outcomes; and to realize an unprecedented level of integration, innovation and national impact through digital health. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties, including: that WELL's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general, including changes in the legislation and regulation thereof; the ability to secure additional financing as and when required on favorable terms; that future results may vary from historical results; and that market competition may affect the business, results and the financial condition of WELL. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, investor@well.company, www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266; Tracey Carr, Executive Director, McMaster University Department of Family Medicine, tcarr@mcmaster.ca, www.fammedmcmater.ca, 905-929-2277

Related Links

well.company

