WELL Health Completes Upsized Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 25, 2019 and July 29, 2019, the Company has completed its previously announced upsized bought deal private placement of 10,350,000 special warrants of the Company (each, a "Special Warrant"), including 1,350,000 Special Warrants issued pursuant to the over-allotment option which was exercised in full, at a price of $1.45 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $15,007,500 (the "Offering").

"We are very pleased to receive such robust institutional support from new and existing investors to complete this upsized offering," said Hamed Shahbazi, CEO of WELL Health. "We continue to be very well positioned to continue our plans to strategically and carefully consolidate premium clinical and digital assets in Canada's healthcare ecosystem."

GMP Securities L.P. acted as lead underwriter of the Offering with a syndicate that also included Eight Capital, Beacon Securities Limited, Gravitas Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for future acquisitions, organic growth investments, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company paid the underwriters a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (3% for president's list subscribers which are generally comprised of insiders, directors and officers of the Company) and issued broker warrants equal to 3% of the number of Special Warrants sold pursuant to the Offering, excluding the number of Special Warrants sold to president's list subscribers, with each broker warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at the exercise price of $1.45 for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering.

Related Party Transactions

The Offering included participation from Sir Li Ka-shing and certain management (including the Company's CEO, CFO and Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Marketing) in the aggregate of 581,900 Special Warrants. Accordingly, the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), which requires that the Company, in the absence of exemptions, obtain a formal valuation for, and minority shareholder approval of, the related party transaction. The Offering will be exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(b) in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Special Warrants issued to "related parties" is not more than $2,500,000.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health. In the last 12 months, WELL physicians served approximately 600,000 patient visits through its network of 19 medical clinics. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WELL.V. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

