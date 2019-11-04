WELL Health Announces Time-Based Earn Out Payment in Connection with Previously Announced Acquisition of Private HealthCare Clinics Completed in November 2018

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announces, further to its news release dated November 1st, 2018, the Company paid $96,789 in cash and intends to issue an aggregate of 16,754 shares in accordance with the acquisition agreements whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 13 target companies operating an aggregate of 13 Healthcare Clinics in British Columbia.

The issuance of the shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is 4 months and one day after the payment date.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL wholly owns nineteen medical clinics, is a majority owner of one clinic and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to approximately 852 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WELL.v". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of WELL, such as statements that WELL intends to make the Shares for Debt filing. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and WELL's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; or (ii) the TSXV not approving the Shares for Debt filing. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, WELL does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, investor@well.company, www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266

Related Links

well.company

