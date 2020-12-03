WELL Health Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Pillway

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce the following:

WELL has acquired a minority interest in the equity of Simpill Health Group Inc. ("Pillway"), a full-service digital pharmacy that also provides e-prescription products and services

"), a full-service digital pharmacy that also provides e-prescription products and services Pillway is a modern-day digital pharmacy solution that is revolutionizing the traditional pharmacy model through the thoughtful use of technology; Pillway enhances the pharmacy experience through its e-prescription model that features free at-home medication delivery, adherence management tools and around-the-clock care.

The $5 Million funding from WELL will allow Pillway to further enhance its platform and artificial intelligence (AI) offering for current users in Ontario , British Columbia and Alberta , and to expand its presence across the nation in 2021.

The $5 Million funding from WELL will allow Pillway to further enhance its platform and artificial intelligence (AI) offering for current users in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, and to expand its presence across the nation in 2021. WELL plans to add a new Pillway 'App' to its apps.health marketplace for integrated EMR Apps which will allow more than 10,000 doctors and other healthcare providers in over 2,000 clinics across Canada in WELL's OSCAR EMR network with access to Pillway's services.

WELL's $5 Million CAD minority investment in Pillway will be situated within WELL's Digital Health Apps ("Digital Apps") business unit which is focused on developing, investing in and unlocking opportunities associated with digital health applications or "Apps". WELL has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Pillway to market and promote Pillway's e-prescription products and services throughout WELL's EMR network. A key and central component of the deal will be to fully integrate Pillway into WELL's OSCAR Pro EMR and to feature the App on WELL's apps.health marketplace in the coming months.

"We are excited to become a shareholder of Pillway who is reimagining the pharmacy experience into a digital one," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "We think the Pillway 'App' will be a big hit on apps.health with our network of OSCAR EMR clinics. This investment in Pillway is a continuation of WELL's efforts to democratize access to valuable healthcare services as the overarching goal of our Digital Apps business unit is to offer a broad array of patient facing Apps and capabilities that empower patients to better manage their health and seek the best care available."

Pillway is a full-service digital pharmacy with an innovative digital platform. Pillway's use of AI personalizes the interaction between consumers and pharmacists to enhance today's pharmacy experience. Pillway's mobile consumer App, which is available on both Apple and Android, allows patients to easily keep track of their medication consumption, upcoming medication schedule, communicate virtually with a Pillway pharmacist and receive automated alerts, reminders, and more. Furthermore, this alliance will facilitate virtual telehealth appointments with health practitioners which will allow users to renew and receive new prescriptions through the Pillway App and website.

"We are thrilled to receive an investment from WELL that provides Pillway access to a network of 2,000 clinics and 10,000 healthcare providers across Canada," said Lak Gill, CEO, Pillway. "By leveraging the WELL Health ecosystem and Pillway's digital capabilities, the alliance will enable our ability to expand on our current pharmacy full circle of care and provide individuals with an unmatched healthcare experience."

"30% of Canadians do not adhere to their medications as advised, resulting in increased hospital visits and healthcare costs," said Harv Mahil, Chief Pharmacist, Pillway. "Pillway's powerful adherence management solution can be a vital tool in combating non-adherence, specifically as it relates to chronic disease management."

WELL's CEO Hamed Shahbazi will join Simpill's board of directors. This collaboration enhances both Pillway and WELL Health's overarching mission and vision of providing a digitized full circle of care experience.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com or virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

About Pillway

Pillway, a full-service digital pharmacy company of Simpill Health Group Inc., offers best in class service for individuals that require prescription medication, with a specialized focus for those who manage multiple medications per day. Reimagining the pharmacy experience, Pillway is revolutionizing today's traditional model through the thoughtful use of technology. It is the first of its kind in Canada that offers personalized, around the clock care through the power of Artificial Intelligence. Pillway currently serves patients in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, with plans to expand its presence across the nation in 2021, offering the same full pharmacy services with free at-home delivery. Pillway is accredited by the Ontario College of Pharmacists and College of Pharmacists of British Columbia, and is accessible online at: pillway.com and via the Apple or Android app.

